These Were the Coolest Cars on Show at CES 2024

CES brings a lot of awesome tech announcements every year, but increasingly, CES has also become a place for car companies to show off their latest concepts and tech.

Let’s wrap up the five coolest car announcements of CES 2024.

1. Kia’s cube cars

We wrote about Kia’s ‘PV’ series of concept cars earlier this week, but we’re using this opportunity to highlight it again – it rocks. While the PV concept series is business-oriented for different delivery environments, I have fallen in love with the PV1 microcar. It’s adorable! I want it.

Image: Kia

2. Hyundai’s flying taxi

Hyundai showed off its flying taxi at CES 2024, which as The Verge points out, might be a bit familiar because the Korean car company brought an earlier prototype to CES back in 2020. This time around, though, Hyundai claims that the eVTOL will be ready by 2028. The S-A2 concept is what you’re looking at in the below picture, which is supposedly capable of flying at 120mph and can reach an altitude of 1,500 feet. It doesn’t have a lot of battery capacity, though, and can travel for between 25 and 40 miles before needing a recharge.

Image: Hyundai

3. The Mullen Five RS

Hello, beautiful. You see so much goofy stuff coming out of CES 2024, that it’s often hard to cut through the chuff and see something genuinely gorgeous. That’s what the Mullen Five RS is – a sports-oriented crossover, with a gorgeous orange interior trim, 0-60mph in less than two seconds, and a 100kWh battery pack (no range estimation at the moment). It also, despite being an EV, apparently has a two-speed gearbox, which is confusing, considering EVs don’t need gears, but this car exits to be fanged. Beautiful.

Image: Mullen

4. Xpeng AeroHT Land Aircraft Carrier

It’s difficult to really conceptualise what on earth Chinese automaker Xpeng is doing with the ‘AeroHT’, but we will try. This is a ‘land aircraft character’, with space in the back for a two-person eVTOL, driven on six wheels. It’s a huge car that looks like a Cybertruck if you squint your eyes, with Xpeng expected deliveries to commence at the end of 2025. I don’t really know what to say about this one. It’s just bonkers.

Image: XPeng

5. Honda heads for the year 2077

Honda has debuted a suped-up ‘H’ logo that it has said will be stamped onto its next generation of EVs, with the Japanese carmaker revealing two new concept cars at CES 2024. One of them is a huge car that’s mostly windscreen, but the other looks like it was ripped straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. No specs, but I know I need it.

Image: Honda

And there you have it; the CES 2024 cars on show that impressed us the most.

