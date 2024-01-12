Hyundai Is Really Trying to Make eVTOLs Happen

Despite the push, eVTOLs are not the future of transportation — they’re not flying cars either. Despite eVTOL companies failing and no one actually bringing one of these things to market yet, over $US5 billion has been poured into the industry over the last decade. Hyundai is one of the biggest presences in the eVTOL space, and the fruit of that investment was shown at this year’s CES in the form of a new eVTOL concept.

Developed in conjunction with air mobility startup Supernal (a company that Hyundai has invested nearly $US1 billion into since 2021), Hyundai debuted the S-A2 eVTOL concept, a follow up to its S-A1 concept from CES 2020. It’s described as a V-tail aircraft that can cruise at up to 1,500 feet, at speeds of 120 mph, for trips between 25 and 40 miles long. Supernal says it’s as quiet as a dishwasher (65 decibels) during takeoff and even quieter (45 dB) when it’s cruising.

Image: Hyundai

President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal Jaiwon Shin says its combined partnership with Supernal is ready to make the future of transportation a reality:

The unveiling of S-A2 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to deliver on that mission with a safe, efficient vehicle design that provides a clear path to market entry. By leveraging our talented 600-person team, the vast technical and business capabilities of Hyundai Motor Group and trusted aviation suppliers around the world, Supernal is ready to deliver a new era of flight.

Hyundai is planning to use its manufacturing capability to mass produce these eVTOLs, saying it allows for quality but cost effective manufacturing. Meanwhile, Supernal says we can expect this eVTOL to hit the market in 2028. All I can say is good luck.

Image: Hyundai

Image: Hyundai

