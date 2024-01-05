GE’s New Indoor Smoker Lets You Barbecue Inside Your House Minus All That Pesky Smoke

GE Profile’s new indoor smoker will let you enjoy the pleasures of having a smoker in your kitchen instead without all the fuss of owning an outdoor smoker.

GE’s Smart Indoor Smoker uses what the company calls Active Smoke Filtration to do this. This feature turns “real wood smoke into warm air packed with flavor,” meaning you’ll inhale some nice ribs-flavoured air instead of smoke the entire time.

The smoker uses tight gaskets and seals to keep the smoke within the appliance instead of spreading it in the kitchen. The smoke is gone when you’re ready to take your food out.

A few weeks ago, we saw the GE Smart Indoor Smoker at an event in New York City. We sampled classic BBQ dishes like pulled pork sliders and beef brisket burnt-end skewers prepared using the indoor smoker. We got to munch on non-pork offerings like mac and cheese, smoked currey Brussels sprouts, and smores, all with that rich smokey flavour.

Another cool feature of this thing is Smoke and Hold. This one uses an Auto-Warm mode to keep your food warm for up to 24 hours after it’s been smoked. This takes away some stress from serving my guests overcooked and cold food. GE’s new smoker also gives you pretty good control over your food. You can choose from five adjustable smoke settings and six preset food settings.

With the SmartHQ phone app, you can check the status of your food from your bed and even control the settings on the smoker. I also love that the smoker comes with a cookbook and some wooden pellets so you can get right into it.

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is out for purchase at a retail price of $US999 in the U.S.. You might want to note that this smoker is only designed for indoor use. Additional pellets will be sold separately.