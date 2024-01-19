Godzilla Minus One’s Director Is Having the Fashionable Time of His Life This Awards Season

Let’s give it up for Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki, whose red carpet appearances have featured his star in fashionably iconic ways. Yamazaki has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase his chonky Godzilla Minus One action figure, who’s currently having his own awards season adventures.

An array of Hollywood stars have posed with the filmmaker for some of the most pure and precious photos you’ll see coming out of Hollywood, including A-listers like Steven Yeun (Beef, Nope) and legends like Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro. Oh, to be that portable kaiju for a day!

And…

ハリソンフォードに

いかにスターウォーズの大ファンであるかを伝えられました

胸熱 pic.twitter.com/a9WOeHnhFN — 山崎貴 Takashi Yamazaki (@nostoro) January 16, 2024

But also, in a snake-eats-tail moment, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy!

and a Hulk!

Let’s not leave out the director’s shoes, which also feature some really amazing claw action on the heels. Who wouldn’t wear those every day if they could? They’re giving dino-mite dapper.

Also PLEASE look at Takashi Yamazaki Godzilla dress shoes. pic.twitter.com/ISUkPLDjcp — 🎃 Dave Scheidt 🎃 (@DaveScheidt) January 16, 2024

Another pic of the shoes; they’re just that good.

Yamazaki’s footwear at the Godzilla Minus One premiere in Los Angeles. Photo: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Toho Co. (Getty Images)

Watch Godzilla Minus One in theaters, where it continues to rack up box office success, and we’ll keep an eye on the chonky boy on the Oscars red carpet.