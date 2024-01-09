Australia Has a New Cheapest EV (for Now)

Contributor: Asha Barbaschow and Zachariah Kelly

After being given a price drop shortly after when it launched in Australia in 2023, the electric GWM Ora is getting a $4,000 discount across the range until the end of March, to compete with cheap EVs like the MG4 and the BYD Dolphin.

The GWM Ora comes via Great Wall Motors, and although it launched as the Ora Good Cat or the Ora Funky Cat in other markets, Australia received just the ‘Ora’ moniker in 2023.

Now, as reported by The Canberra Times, via AAP, prices have been cut across the entire GWM Ora lineup, with the car now well below $38,000 in some Australian states.

Here’s how much the cheapest model will now cost across Australia until March 31:

$36,638 in the Northern Territory

$36,656 in the ACT

$37,044 in NSW

$37,550 in Queensland

$38,230 in South Australia

$38,247 in Tasmania

$38,583 in Victoria

$39,003 in Western Australia.

Note that the $4,000 discount applies to all Ora models, including the Standard Range (the cheapest option, listed above), Extended Range, the Ultra, and the GT.

The price drop comes as South Australia and NSW axed their EV rebates at the start of the year, with prospective EV buyers in these states no longer entitled to state discounts of up to $3,000 when purchasing an EV.

With four models now available, the GWM Ora Standard Range, Extended Range, GT, and Ultra, here’s what you can expect from the new EV.

GWM Ora Australian specs

Image: GWM

The Ora is available with two battery options; a 48kWh battery offering WLTP range of 310km (only available in the Standard Range model) and a 63kWh battery offering WLTP range of 420km (available in the other three models).

GWM said the Ora can charge from 10 per cent capacity to 80 per cent in just 41 minutes on the 48kWh option.

The EV measures 4.2 metres, with a height of 1.6 metres and a width of 1.8 metres. Wheelbase is 2650mm.

It’s got a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, and GWM said it’s working with ANCAP towards updating this for Australia and New Zealand, noting it expects to be able to confirm this shortly.

In Australia, the GWM Ora line-up consists of four models: Ora Standard Range, Ora Long Range, Ora GT, and Ora Ultra. Battery size and range is the only notable difference between the Ora Standard Range and the Ora Long Range.

In both of those models, you can expect 18-inch alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leatherette seats, electric and heated seats for driver and passenger, 360-degree around-view camera, autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian, cyclist and crossing detection, as well as all of the other expected features, such as lane keep assist and collision warnings. There’s also a camera-based driver drowsiness detection feature and a handful more.

Then, the GWM Ora Ultra adds a hands-free electric tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, an electric driver’s seat, ventilated front seats with heating and massage controls, and auto-folding electric mirrors (it’s also fitted with Extended Range battery for 420km). The GWM Ora GT adds 18-inch GT alloy wheels and automatic parking.

The Ora will be available in a choice of five exterior two-tone colours: Hamilton White, Sun Black, Glacier Blue, Mars Red and Aurora Green. The latter four paint colours will cost you an additional $595.

GWM Ora Australian price and availability

Image: GWM

Here’s what you’ll expect to pay for the GWM Ora, excluding the discounts as discussed in the opening of this article, updated on January 9, 2024.

Australian Capital Territory

Standard: $40,606

Extended: $46,606

Ultra: $49,606

GT: $52,606.

New South Wales

Standard: $41,045

Extended: $47,045

Ultra: $50,045

GT: $53,045.

Northern Territory

Standard: $40,656

Extended: $46,656

Ultra: $49,656

GT: $52,746.

Queensland

Standard: $41,550

Extended: $47,670

Ultra: $49,656

GT: $53,790.

South Australia

Standard: $42,230

Extended: $48,470

Ultra: $51,590

GT: $54,710.

Tasmania

Standard: $40,627

Extended: $46,627

Ultra: $49,627

GT: $52,627.

Victoria

Standard: $42,556

Extended: $48,818

Ultra: $51,944

GT: $55,070.

Western Australia

Standard: $42,927

Extended: $49,641

Ultra: $53,039

GT: $56,307.

Another ‘cheap’ option for prospective EV owners

Image: GWM

The GWM Ora competes with Australia’s cheapest EVs, but normally sits slightly above their price point. The BYD Dolphin is available for $38,890 in Australia, while the MG4 Excite 51 is available for $38,990.

This increase in competition is exciting to see, but it’ll be especially interesting to see if the Ora can keep up.

This article has been updated since it was originally published

Image: GWM

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.