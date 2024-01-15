Lexus Debuts a Sport Performance EV With No Extra Performance

Lexus wants in on the performance EV game, but it’s starting out small. The brand has announced that it will build a limited number of F Sport Performance versions of its RZ450e EV.

First shown as a concept at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d ‘Elegance, it was originally called the RZ Sport Concept. Lexus has brought the concept into production virtually unchanged. Depending on your taste you may or may not like the looks of this thing. And that’s really all this is about, looks.

Despite the F Sport Performance in the name, there are no performance upgrades to the RZ’s electric motors or a bigger battery pack. The RZ F Sport Performance is powered by the same 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and dual electric motors. And just like the standard RZ it has the same 308 total system horsepower.

Image: Lexus

The performance comes in the form of a bunch of aero add-ons. Lexus says it worked with its air racing team (which races planes in Red Bull’s air racing championship series) to develop specific add-ons for the RZ. The result is 17 different aero parts added to the RZ. That includes a carbon fibre wing and carbon turning vane that Lexus says is similar to something you’d find on an aircraft. The suspension has been slightly revised with retuned coils and shock absorbers and 21-inch wheels thrown on for good measure.

Image: Lexus

Inside there’s a bunch of blue trim, an F Sport steering wheel, and… yeah, that’s it. Other than the wheel and trim it’s standard RZ.

Lexus says that it will make just 100 examples of the RZ F Sport Performance. And like most other models like this, it’s only for Japan. When it releases in the spring, pricing is set to start at 11,800,000 yen, which at current exchange rates is just over $121,829 in Australia.

