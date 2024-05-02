Trent Reznor’s Score for Challengers Makes Every Movie Better

Challengers, a movie where Zendaya plays a tennis star who has a threesome, came out last week and, while I haven’t seen it yet, I sure do plan to. Director Luca Guadagnino’s new romantic tennis/thriller/drama is getting pretty good reviews, has a fun premise, and would seem to harken back to the days when fun, pulpy sex dramas were a mainstay of American popular culture (those days I’m talking about are the 1990s). On top of everything else, the movie has a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Can you beat that?

Reznor and Ross notably created some of the most memorable movie scores of the past twenty years (some of his hits include The Social Network, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and Watchmen). His music, which tends towards the dark and the sinister, has frequently been favored by some of Hollywood’s greatest filmmakers.

Well, Reznor seems to have hit it out of the park once again. The online consensus seems to be that his Challengers score, which seethes with synth-laden techno pulses, is frickin’ awesome, and goes with pretty much anything. And now it’s a meme. On Twitter, users have been affixing the movie’s titular track to scenes from different movies. Having watched those mashups myself, I think I can safely say that this track instantly makes any movie just a little bit better. Dune? Check. The Matrix? Check. Uh…Snoopy? Also, somehow, check. Here’s a quick look at how Reznor’s latest banger is taking the internet by storm.

Dune Part II

Paul vs Feyd-Rautha with the Challengers soundtrack pic.twitter.com/iWD2Fn5JCb — Gugga Leunnam (@GuggaLeunnam) April 29, 2024

The Matrix Reloaded

fuck it here’s the matrix reloaded highway chase but with the challengers score pic.twitter.com/kUUonTEHBW — patrick. (@imPatrickT) April 27, 2024

Top Gun

the top gun beach volleyball scene but with the challengers score pic.twitter.com/i5iR4Vbure — Jordan (@JordanHGus) April 30, 2024

Tenet

fuck it here’s the tenet inverted car chase with the challengers score pic.twitter.com/mA2206rxkz — nik (@juwugoslavija) April 29, 2024

It’s Always Sunny

Fuck it…Dennis and Charlie getting high in the back office but while listening to the Challengers score pic.twitter.com/09vv2VDWrZ — Jake Woolf (@jakewoolf) April 30, 2024

American Psycho

i need the challengers score baked into my brain

pic.twitter.com/nOTVk2s0bM — ana 🍉 (@filmsbyana) April 30, 2024

Snoopy

snoopy dancing to pull over challengers soundtrack pic.twitter.com/Bryo7TMMtp — 𝄞♪♫ (@snoopybIog) April 29, 2024

Interstellar

fuck it here’s the interstellar docking scene with the challengers score pic.twitter.com/6u3ZU4XeJx — sky (@lavendercill) April 30, 2024

Blade

Blood Rave z filmu Blade, ale to Challengers soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/sWo27CIAPI — Adam (@OFilmachGadam) April 30, 2024

Golden Girls

When the score from Challengers hits pic.twitter.com/gZP6pKvdJL — Golden_Girls_Posters (@GGposters) April 29, 2024

Poor Things