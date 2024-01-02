LG Just Announced the Cutest Little 4K Projector

LG recently announced a new 4K projector, the CineBeam Qube, and I’m pretty smitten with it. It supports 4K and can project up to 120 inches, but its “eye-catching minimal aesthetic” is what the company seems most proud of. The CineBeam Qube is pretty cute.

LG’s latest offering is marketed as a “stylish interior accessory.” It aims to blend quietly with your room decor because of its subtle, low-profile design. It also features a 360-degree rotatable handle that adds to its modern look. It weighs just over 3 lbs, and it’s pretty portable.

The CineBeam Qube is more than just an artsy gimmick. Despite its small, inconspicuous size, it offers 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution 120-inch images. In terms of image quality, you get a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, a 500 ANSI Lumens brightness score, and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. According to the company’s claims, you enjoy content that is exactly the creator’s intended quality.

The Auto Screen Adjustment is another helpful feature on the newest CineBeam projector. It automatically uses auto-focus to determine screen placement and size for a hassle-free overall experience. There’s also an image-mapping feature, allowing it to play digital images when not in use. This means it can continue to enhance your room’s aesthetic even when it isn’t playing anything.

The CineBeam Qube 4K runs the latest version of LG webOS, so easy access to all your most popular streaming services isn’t something to worry about. We’ve seen more and more people switching to projectors over TVs because of the added versatility, especially in spaces where a giant TV won’t fit.

The Australian pricing and availability details aren’t out yet and will be announced at a later date. Chances are we will likely get info at CES 2024 next week.