The Best, Coolest, and Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2024

CES 2024 was certainly interesting this year; while we did anticipate AI being inserted into everything from TVs to cars, there were some genuine surprises from the show floor here in Las Vegas. Despite going to what felt like a million press conferences and keynotes, the Gizmodo team did manage to find loads of cool, interesting, and just plain weird gadgets from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

Be sure to keep checking as we add new products until the show’s end.

LG Signature Series T OLED

Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

One of the first big stories to come out of CES 2024 was LG’s gorgeous transparent OLED. It has a mode that lets you see through it, almost giving your content a neat holographic look, but it also means you can place the TV in front of a large window and not feel like you are obstructing your view of the outside world. However, Signature Series T can raise a black film for a more traditional OLED viewing experience. Pictures and video don’t do it justice, and it was one of the coolest things I’ve seen at CES in years. — Jorge Jimenez

Seergrills

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

This “smart grill” is like one big oven meant to get your desired doneness and sear without having to pay constant attention to your grill and flames. You tell the machine what kind of food is in there and your desired doneness, and the Seergrill will do the rest of the work. There’s a plate for pizza or baking and a clamshell plate for steaks, burgers, and fish. It uses propane to power its infrared heaters, so even Hank Hill might find it in his heart to accept. — Kyle Barr



Stern Pinball’s Jaws

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Stern continues to prove that pinball can indeed be a work of art. The company’s latest game is a love letter to the blockbuster film, plus it includes voice acting from Richard Dreyfuss screaming “multi-ball.” — Kyle Barr

Skyted Mask

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

And you thought all the Bane memes were done for. This mask is essentially a privacy filter with an in-built microphone and sound dampening. It’s not HEPA-rated in any way, so there’s no guarantee it would keep you or others safe from pathogens. The company also demoed one with a screen if you wanted to become a walking advertisement. — Kyle Barr

HP Omen Transcend 14

Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

HP completely redesigned its Omen gaming laptop to be far smaller and far cuter than its previous 16-inch version. It’s still packing an Intel Core Ultra CPU and Nvidia Geforce 4000 GPU, but it’s all contained in a rather thin design that gets extra props for its full LED keyboard. We’ll need to run full experiments to see how much all this power it’s packing translates into battery life or extra heat. — Kyle Barr

MSI Claw

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

MSI was the first PC maker of the year to show off its own Steam Deck-like handheld console, and already it’s a contender. It’s sporting an Intel chip rather than AMD, which means we’ll get to test how that company’s APUs perform compared to the Steam Deck or ROG Ally. Plus, it has a lot of colorful LEDs in both the joysticks and face buttons. — Kyle Barr



Razer’s Prototype Haptic Chair

Gif: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Razer is on the right track to a haptic system that is comfortable, subtle, and effective. The Esther concept isn’t commercially available, but I’m already very intrigued by its audio-to-haptics system that seamlessly translates the sounds of games into a sensation rolling across your back. — Kyle Barr

C-Seed N1 Folding MicroLED TV

Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

The N1 is a 137-inch MicroLED 4K TV capable of folding itself back into its base and turning into a modern art piece in your living room. Basically, it is a dream for interior decorators of the rich and famous. It uses something called ‘Adaptive Gap Calibration’ that increases brightness around the edges of each panel, essentially making gaps invisible. It’s similar to what you see on big LED walls at concerts. Oh, and did I mention it retails for $US220k? — Jorge Jimenez

Happysite AI Backpack

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

If you feel extra comfortable about people staring at your back constantly, then Happysites LED backpacks will give you the attention you crave. What’s more, the company is this year promoting generative AI features that let you make your own image or short clip to show off on the bag’s display.

Samsung’s Ballie

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Samsung’s latest, roundest robot practically took over CES once it debuted Monday. The ball-shaped bot is supposed to be a household companion acting as a kind of mobile Siri with a built-in projector. Ballie can also do sweeps of your home and send you updates about what your pet’s getting up to in your absence. We haven’t had any hands-on time with Samsung’s little helper, yet we’re still itching to know just how far we can kick the thing. — Kyle Barr

Varjo XR4 Headset

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Varjo’s latest, high-end VR helmet is also betting on its passthrough capabilities, but what sets it apart is the incredible fidelity of its internal 4K displays on each eye. — Kyle Barr

LG CineBeam Qube 4K Projector

Photo: Jorge Jimenez/Gizmodo

Keeping in the theme of cute tech. The LG CineBeam Qube is a projector that’s as big as a toaster, weighs just over 3 pounds, and is more powerful than projectors twice its size. This 4K projector can cover 120 inches of wall space. — Jorge Jimenez

Asus Zenbook Duo

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Asus’ new Zenbook Duo is already proving to be one of those controversial pieces of tech. Some might think it looks clunky and weird, but it could prove a big boon for those who go screen akimbo at their work desk. We’re hoping to get some hands-on with the laptop soon to see if it has enough power for both OLEDs at once. — Kyle Barr

Exobrew

Image: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

There were a few companies advertising easy all-in-one beer brewing stations at CES this year, such as the Igulu 5-liter brewing station that’s also meant to keep your drinks at a safe temperature. However, the Exobrew might take the cake as it promises you can make 1.6-gallon batches at a time, and all users need to do is add the ingredients to the hopper above the tank. — Kyle Barr

PlayStation 5 Slim Side Plates and Matching DualSense Controllers

Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

I really like the look of the new PS5 Slim that was recently released, so of course, I was pleasantly surprised to see three new side covers for the console. I’m digging the Volcano Red with matching DualSense, though I hope Sony releases more exciting colors in the future. — Jorge Jimenez

Prinker

Image: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

The Prinker may have been around for a bit, but it’s still a very neat device that’s able to print temporary tattoos of many designs and colors by washing the device over one’s skin. — Kyle Barr

WeHead

Gif: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

WeHead was present at last year’s CES as a kind of stand-in for your boss who wants to Zoom in on a meeting and still be “present” in the room. It’s essentially several phone screens attached to a stand in order to imitate a face, and other than being rather creepy and distracting; it would also make your company’s CEO seem extra silly. But with the advent of AI, WeHead is instead rebranding itself as a fully autonomous “GPT Edition,” except it still doesn’t like the sounds of a crowded room. Instead of answering my questions, it turned its head and tried to ignore me. —Kyle Barr

Fuse Audio’s Vertical Record Player

Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

Fuse has been making vertical record players for a while now, but this new one comes with two 30-watt speakers and screams vibes. It plays 33s, 45s, and 78s and has Bluetooth 5.0 support. I want one. — Jorge Jimenez

XReal Air 2 Ultra

Image: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

XReal showcased its newest $US700 AR glasses at this CES in an effort to take a bite out of all the “spatial” hubbub thanks to Apple’s Vision Pro headset. This device doesn’t have a dedicated UI, at least not yet, and right now, it’s only featuring concepts of how its hand-tracking controls could work for texting apps or for watching movies. The hand and eye tracking weren’t perfect, but Xreal still has a pretty wide field of view and a strong display with a 120Hz refresh rate. — Kyle Barr

BHaptics TactGlove

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

BHatpics’ products have really stuck out for looking so much like your typical ballistic vest, but the gloves—which launched last February—are the truly odd man out. The gloves have haptic feeling at the tip of each finger and at the wrist, which is supposed to give you sensation when you’re picking up an object or proffering a high five. My demo also involved me awkwardly trying to hug another avatar, and the hand tracking for the demo wasn’t quite good enough to offer any real sense of immersion. — Kyle Barr

Alienware’s 4K QD-OLED

Photo: Artem Golub / Gizmodo

This year’s slate of gaming monitors all promise big resolution gains, but Alienware’s 4K, 240Hz QD-OLED is one of the best we’ve seen in a very crowded field. The 32-inch screen has a gentle curve that isn’t overwhelming but still does enough to centre your field of vision on gameplay. — Kyle Barr