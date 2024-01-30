MORNING SPOILERS: Daredevil Born Again Set Pictures Tease the Return of Some Netflix Icons

Ayo Edebiri is the latest star to leave Marvel’s Thunderbolts. New Dune Part 2 pictures tease Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen’s arrival. Duncan Jones’ Rogue Trooper movie reveals its cast. Plus, Adam Scott starts running as Severance season 2 enters production. Spoilers now!

Rogue Trooper

Variety reports Duncan Jones is attached to direct an animated Rogue Trooper movie starring the voices of Hayley Atwell, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Lowden Daryl McCormack, Reece Shearsmith, Jemaine Clement, Matt Berry, Diane Morgan, Alice Lowe, Asa Butterfield and Sean Bean. Like the comic itself, the story concerns a “lone genetically-engineered soldier stalking the poisonous, war-torn landscape of Nu-Earth. With him travel three of his dead comrades– Helm, Gunnar, and Bagman–their personalities transferred into bio-chips implanted into his rifle, helmet, and backpack. Their mission: hunt down the man who betrayed them!”

For the Rogue Trooper curious, I’ll spill a bean- As you know the wonderful Aneurin Barnard is Rogue. But what you DIDN’T know, is that handsome Jack Lowden is GUNNAR, dreamy Daryl McCormack is HELM and the irrepressible Reece Shearsmith is Bagman.

You’re gonna have a blast! https://t.co/bsmUr1cyxw — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 29, 2024

Thunderbolts

Due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline reports Geraldine Viswanathan will replace Ayo Edebiri in Thunderbolts. Details on her character are not available at this time.

Dune: Part Two

Total Film has three new images of Paul Atreides, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Chani in Dune: Part Two.

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) return in the sequel, which introduces the deadly Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler). Read more at the link and check out the new issue when it hits shelves on Thursday, 1 February >>> https://t.co/PrPuAP44T6 pic.twitter.com/yhEt9NHzKL — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 29, 2024

Terrifier 3

Elsewhere, Damien Leone shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown on Instagram.

If

Ryan Reynolds claims John Krasinski is his own imaginary friend in a new TV spot for If.

IF | “Real” Spot (2024 Movie) – Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Steve Carell IF | “Real” Spot (2024 Movie) – Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Steve Carell

The Bondsman

Deadline reports Jennifer Nettles has joined the cast of The Bondsman as Maryanne, a woman whose “ex-husband Hub Halloran (Bacon) is a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.”

Daredevil: Born Again

New footage from the set of Daredevil: Born Again sees Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson back in the saddle as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

Iron Fist

Relatedly, a new rumour from insider @DanielRPK suggests a new Iron Fist series focusing on Colleen Wing may be in development as well.

A new project for ‘IRON FIST’ is rumored to be in development with a woman in the main role.



Finn Jones could potentially return as Danny Rand, but he won’t be the main Iron Fist going forward in the MCU



(via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/cEyBNje8iB — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) January 27, 2024

Severance

Production has officially begun on the second season of Severance.

True Detective: Night Country

Finally, Liz struggles to regain control over the investigation in the trailer for next week’s episode of True Detective: Night Country.

True Detective 4×04 Promo “Part 4″ (HD) True Detective: Night Country | Jodie Foster series True Detective 4×04 Promo “Part 4″ (HD) True Detective: Night Country | Jodie Foster series

