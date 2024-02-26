Samsung’s Hyped Galaxy Ring Will Debut This Week at MWC 2024

It’s been more than a month since Samsung first teased the Galaxy Ring, the company’s next product in its growing Health segment, and in that time we’ve only grown more curious. Now, we’re expecting to see a bit more at Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024).

Samsung announced the ring will be publicly displayed at MWC 2024, marking the first time ever that the device has been viewable by people who aren’t behind Samsung’s closed doors. The ring wasn’t even publicly displayed at Galaxy Unpacked in January, where it was the company’s ‘one more thing’ at the very end.

We only got a short glimpse of the ring at the end of Samsung Unpacked, and Samsung kept tight-lipped about the gadget in the leadup to its reveal, despite leaks. At the time of writing, Samsung hasn’t discussed how the Ring will be integrated into the rest of its product suite, but we’re learning more as we go.

Gizmodo Australia has learned that the ring will be released in line with the rest of Samsung’s wearable product range and that it will collect long-term health data with a focus on 24/7 tracking. The company believes the ring will function as a simplified health tracking gadget, with an enhanced end-to-end experience.

According to Forbes (which itself sources Korean publication The Elec), the ring is still in the prototyping phase, though it’s expected that production will kick off in the second quarter of 2024, and a projected launch beside the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in July. The Korean publication reported that the ring will be capable of blood flow measurements (for heart rate tracking) and electrocardiogram capabilities for heart-related issues.

We’ll update this article as we learn about the Galaxy Ring. Pricing, availability, and specific models haven’t been announced just yet, and it seems like it will be some time until these details are discussed.

In the meantime, Samsung last month revealed the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, along with a wide range of AI features coming to its devices.

Zachariah Kelly travelled to San Jose as a guest of Samsung.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

This article will be constantly updated.