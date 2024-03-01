The Pixel 8 Just Won the ‘Best Smartphone’ Award at MWC 2024

Good news, Pixel lovers! Google has just won the ‘best smartphone’ award at MWC 2024, the first time a Google phone has won this prize. The last time an Android device won at the Barcelona phone event was in 2022 (when the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra won) and IMO it is a very worthy phone of the title.

This year, the Google Pixel 8 beat out the iPhone 15 Pro range, the OnePlus Open/OPPO Find N3 range, the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to get the crown. Previous winners include the iPhone 14 Pro (2023), the iPhone 13 Pro (2022), the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (2021), and the OnePlus for its OnePlus 7T Pro (2020).

Thrilled about Pixel 8 winning another important Phone of the Year award at MWC! @madebygoogle thank you to the entire Pixel user community for helping us get there, and congratulations to our team for great progress! pic.twitter.com/zIN75YHSmS — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) February 28, 2024

Criteria for the award were as follows: “The Best Smartphone award combines outstanding performance, innovation and leadership as determined through assessment of smartphones on the market during the period January 2023 to December 2023, by world-leading independent analysts, journalists and influencers.”

If you were to ask us, the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro were two of our favourite phones of 2023 and the Pro even made it to our favourite tech of 2023 list. While the new phones both came with a fairly substantial price jump, the phone’s performance, accessible OS, aesthetics, and camera systems were all extremely impressive.

The Pixel 8 range was also the most accessibly priced phone on the list of nominees, with an RRP starting at $1,199, against the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 at $1,350.

Bravo, Pixel team, Bravo.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

