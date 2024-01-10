TCL’s New Tablets and Phones Feature Paper Displays

At its CES press conference today, TCL announced quite a few things but seemed most proud of the Nxtpaper 3.0 display technology. The company believes it could be a game-changer. Nxtpaper is a kind of wellness display technology that looks and feels like paper more than a harsh, glaring, harmful screen.

According to TCL, 70% of us spend more than five hours a day looking at screens. That leads to considerable eye strain and fatigue. The Nxtpaper technology was realized as a solution to this pain point. It works by combining hardware and software to achieve the kind of screen that’s easy on your eyes.

In terms of hardware, you have multiple layers stacked on top of the LCD display that reduce blue light by up to 61%. On top of those, you have a paper layer that cuts down on glare, reflection, and fingerprints in even the brightest of settings. Stefan Streit, Chief Marketing Officer of TCL Mobile, showed the display during the very brightly-lit press conference and proved the absence of any reflection or glare on it.

The technology aims to offer a panel that is as natural as possible and to prioritize your eye health. So, users will also get regular healthcare reminders that will probably ask them to spend some time away from the screen.

TCL introduced its new paper tech on a couple of devices. The Nxtpaper 14 Pro tablet features a 2.8K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. One of the coolest things about the 14 Pro is a button at the top that instantly turns the tablet into an e-reader when it’s pressed. This is a nice feature to have in terms of both accessibility and commute. The Tab 10 5G tablet is also getting the new paper tech and the TCL 50 phone series with the 50 XL and 50 XE.