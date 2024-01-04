Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

TGIF. Let’s get stuck into the tech news of the day.

1. New Windows key just dropped

Microsoft has introduced the first new Windows keyboard key in 30 years, dedicated to ‘Copilot’ controls for AI features. The Copilot button will open the Copilot program, letting you access prompt-writing features introduced to Windows last year. While the new key will be features on some laptops, such as Dell’s 2024 XPS range, some laptop makers don’t plan on including it, such as Framework.

2. Google drafts a ‘robot constitution’

As reported by The Verge, Google’s DeepMind team has drafted a listed of rules on robotics, inspired by Isaaac Asimov’s three laws. The Robot Constituion is a safety-focused series of prompts injected into robots to ensure that, during their operations, no harm befalls a human. As such, the language model controlling robotic operations won’t choose tasks that, as The Verge writes, involve humans, animals, sharp objects, and even electrical appliances.

3. GPTs for sale

As reported by Venture Beat, OpenAI is planning to start up an AI marketplace for selling GPTs next week, where third parties can sell customised GPT bots and monetise what they’ve created. So, if you’re in the market for a GPT, watch this space.

4. Peloton and TikTok team up

As reported by Reuters, Peloton and TikTok are collaborating on bringing short-form videos to Peloton platforms. Peloton, the fitness bike and treadmill maker, built with a fairly locked-in operating system with a slew of apps almost entirely controlled by Peloton, plans to bring TikToks to the touchscreen display of its equipment. Meanwhile, Peloton will have a dedicated space on TikTok, ‘TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton’ – the first time Peloton has partnered outside of its own channels.

5. Tetris is over

Ending things on a lighter note, and as reported by AP, 13-year-old Willis Gibson has become the first recorded person to ‘beat’ Tetris. Beating the game by essentially breaking it, Gibson scored 999,999 – the maximum score possible in the game – causing it to freeze, and essentially forcing a game over when he had not broken any rules or exceeded the height limit. “Congratulations to ‘blue scuti’ [Gibson’s online alias] for achieving this extraordinary accomplishment, a feat that defies all preconceived limits of this legendary game,” Tetris CEO Maya Rogers said. Incredible work, blue scuti.

BONUS ITEM: Finally… Xbox toast.

Got bread? because we can toast it now



The Xbox Series S Toaster from Ukonic is officially available: https://t.co/stvo67xEyP pic.twitter.com/fCVAbSOq8l — Xbox (@Xbox) January 4, 2024

Have a wonderful day, and a terrific weekend.