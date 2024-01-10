Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Let’s get you caught up on the world of tech, and what has happened over the past 24 hours.

1. Crazydomains fined for “subscription traps”

ItNews is reporting that Dreamscape Networks, the owner of web domain and hosting site Crazy Domains, has been fined $56,340 by the ACCC for hiding subscription fees behind products with supposed free trials. The ACCC alleged that Dreamscape Networks made “false or misleading representations” about its products. “Subscription traps are an area of concerning conduct and the ACCC will not hesitate to take action against businesses that utilise these tactics in breach of the Australian Consumer Law,” ACCC commissioner Liza Carver said.

2. Twitch reportedly hit with more layoffs

Kotaku Australia is reporting, by way of Bloomberg, that streaming website Twitch will reportedly reduce its workforce by 35 per cent, with 500 jobs set to be cut. The streamer cut 400 jobs in 2023, with this latest round of layoffs tied to “concerns over losses” and high-profile departures among executives. It comes just days after software company Unity announced it would lay off 25 per cent of its entire workforce – around 1,800 employees.

3. Oh, but the layoffs don’t end there

It sure looks like tech layoffs aren’t slowing down as we enter 2024. As reported by The Verge, tech company Humane is laying off 4 per cent of its workforce. Humane made headlines last year with its ‘smartphone killer’ pin in November, and now it’s performing a ‘cost cutting measure’. Shipments of the device are set to begin in March.

4. SEC hack makes crypto bounce

Bloomberg is reporting that hackers breached the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Twitter (X) account, making crypto markets bounce this week with a fake statement about Bitcoin. X Corp claims that the SEC hadn’t activated two-factor authentication, so the hacker didn’t need to verify their access beyond needing a password. Woof.

5. Microsoft comes for Apple’s crown

Reuters is reporting that Microsoft is challenging Apple as the world’s most valuable company, with Apple shares down, and Microsoft shares up. The market value of Apple is now $2.866 trillion, versus Microsoft’s $2.837 trillion. While Apple is about to launch its newest device, the mixed-reality Apple Vision Pro, Microsoft has been betting big on AI across its product range.

BONUS ITEM: I can always count on CES to give me fresh horrors.

So Mario was at #CES



But uh… who approved this abomination? 💀 pic.twitter.com/diG3axCJIG — Greggory (@ProbChild_) January 10, 2024

Have a nice day.