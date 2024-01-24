Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Let’s get into the tech news.

1. Oops, more layoffs!

The tech industry has been undergoing sweeping layoffs over the past year, and it looks like that’s not slowing down anytime soon. Today’s layoffs come to us from online retailer eBay, which is reducing its headcount by 1,000 people – 9 per cent of its full-time employees. “Additionally, we plan to scale back the number of contracts we have within our alternate workforce over the coming months. These are not actions we take lightly — and we recognise the impact they will have on all eBayers. We have to say goodbye to people who have made so many important contributions to the eBay community and culture, and this isn’t easy,” eBay CEO James Iannone said in a statement. Great!

2. IEA puts crypto an AI on blast

The International Energy Agency has just published its latest annual analysis of the global electricity market, in which it noted that clean energy has gained speed, with renewables tipped to make up more than a third of total electricity generation by early 2024 (overtaking coal). That being said, the agency also flagged growing consumption from crypto and AI. According to the agency, energy demand from high-consumption data centres could be equivalent to the electricity consumption Japan by 2026. “Updated regulations and technological improvements, including on efficiency, will be crucial to moderate the surge in energy consumption from data centres,” the IEA said.

3. Amazon fined in France

Amazon has been fined 32 million euros in France for operating an “excessively intrusive system for monitoring employee activity and performance”. The French Data Protection Authority claims that Amazon’s worker tracking is in breach of the European Union’s privacy rules. “We strongly disagree with the CNIL’s conclusions, which are factually incorrect, and we reserve the right to file an appeal,” Amazon said in a statement to AP. “Warehouse management systems are industry standard and are necessary for ensuring the safety, quality and efficiency of operations and to track the storage of inventory and processing of packages on time and in line with customer expectations.”

4. Google settles AI chip lawsuit

Reuters reports that Google has filed a settlement for a $US1.6 billion lawsuit in Massachusetts, which was originally brought by Singular Computing, alleging that Google had misused its patented computer processing solutions. Details have not been shared about the settlement at this time, though a Google spokesperson told Reuters that it was “pleased to have resolved this matter”. The lawsuit alleged that Singular Computing’s technology had been infringed upon to develop AI features across Google’s product portfolio.

5. The Pixel 9 leaks begin

Mysmartprice has the scoop on supposed leaked renders of the Google Pixel 9 Pro series. The renders appear to include a more rounded and prominent camera bar, with more flush sides and a 6.5-inch display (down from 6.7 on the 8 Pro). The phone will likely launch in October, just like previous models have. Neat!

So #FutureSquad… Just like every year for almost a decade, I’m bringing you once again the very first and very early look at #Google‘s next Flagship!😏



This is the #Pixel9Pro (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)!



On behalf of @mysmartprice https://t.co/EHRFwPMpTk pic.twitter.com/0nNBLvdJ9c — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 23, 2024

BONUS ITEM: That’s one way to address your failure of a game.

The Day Before Devs Blame ‘Bloggers’ For The Game’s Failure https://t.co/NkJkI8bXY5 pic.twitter.com/QuQOUyUF4D — Kotaku (@Kotaku) January 24, 2024

Have a lovely day.