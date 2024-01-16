The Worst Part of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV’s Charging Experience Is My iPhone

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture and 350-kW maximum charging speed, the Ioniq 6’s 77.4-kWh battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 18 minutes. That’s especially nice when paired with the 361-mile range of the U.S. SE RWD trim that I’m driving this week. But there is one aspect of the Ioniq 6’s charging experience that is infuriating, and it has to do with my iPhone.

Like other Hyundai Motor Group models that have the company’s larger dual-screen setup, the Ioniq 6 doesn’t offer wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Not having wireless CarPlay isn’t the problem, as I typically always want my phone to be plugged in while driving – wireless charging pads suck, and I use my phone so much when I’m out of the car that I’m constantly in need of juice.

In order to use CarPlay in the Ioniq 6, though, you have to plug your phone into a specific port in the centre console that’s the old USB-A format. There are two USB-C ports under the centre armrest, but neither can activate CarPlay. This would be annoying regardless, as the only reason I keep USB-A cables around in the first place are for when I get a press car that doesn’t have USB-C ports at all or a similar setup to the Ioniq 6.

Again, this isn’t necessarily reason to be anything more than lightly annoyed. But I have the new iPhone 15 Pro, which finally switched to using USB-C instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector. So I can’t just use my old USB-A to Lightning cable — I have to then add on a Lighting to USB-C adapter dongle. (I know that USB-A to USB-C cables exist, but the Apple store doesn’t carry any and neither did my local Best Buy, and they still wouldn’t be as powerful as if the car would just let me use USB-C.)

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

While this solution does mean that I can use CarPlay, the combination of a low-powered USB port and cable-plus-adapter solution means that my iPhone doesn’t actually get charged while it’s plugged in — even if all that I’m doing through CarPlay is streaming music, my iPhone’s charge is only maintained, not increased, and if I also start using Google Maps I actually saw my phone’s charge decreased.

This silly but genuinely frustrating detail is especially strange given the Ioniq 6’s futuristic design and tech-forward approach. I understand Hyundai wanting to provide both USB-A and USB-C ports for customers, as not everyone is quick to adapt to new tech, but at this point USB-C is a universal standard. Hopefully this is something that Hyundai will rectify when the Ioniq 6 gets facelifted in a couple years.

Other than the USB bullshit I think the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is absolutely fabulous, especially in this base rear-wheel-drive trim. It looks incredible (if you disagree you’re wrong), it’s great to drive, the interior feels well worth the price, it’s got lots of standard kit and the real-world efficiency is seriously impressive. You’ll have to stay tuned for my full review, but the Ioniq 6 is one of my favourite new EVs. It just pisses me off in one small, specific way.

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik