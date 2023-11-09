Hyundai’s Tesla Model 3 Killer Is Now Cheaper Than Ever

Following Hyundai’s revision to the Ioniq 5 range, the South Korean carmaker has announced that its little brother, the Ioniq 6, would also be getting a 2024 re-release, with the price slashed for the entry-level model.

Similarly to the Ioniq 5, the model structure of the Ioniq 6 has been completely changed for 2024. The ‘Techniq’ badge has been completely axed, and the price has been dropped to $65,500 – an $8,500 price drop from the car’s previous entry-level price of $74,000.

But just like with the new range of Ioniq 5 EVs, there’s a catch. The cheapest 2024 Ioniq 6 only comes with 429km WLTP range, which might be enough for some, but is a far cry from the 614km WLTP range on offer with the previous entry-level Ioniq 6 we reviewed.

If you want a bigger battery though, you can get the Extended Range add-on to turn that 429km back into 614km – changing the price to $71,500.

Moving on, just like with the Ioniq 5, a heat pump, battery heating system, and a new battery conditioning system are now included across the range. Drivers can also choose between 2WD and AWD models for the Dynamiq and Epiq trims.

Before on-road costs, the entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 6 starts at $65,500, the extended range model starts at $71,500, the mid-range Dynamiq starts at $77,500, the Dynamiq AWD starts at $82,000, the Epiq starts at $81,000, and the Epiq AWD starts at $85,500.

Again, it’s terrific to see costs coming down for one of the best new electric vehicles on the market – one of our complaints with the Ioniq 6 was that we wished it was cheaper because it’s just a really good car, and while it’s fairly well specced against mid-level trims of the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3, the entry-level models of these cars weren’t being targeted by Hyundai. Though the Ioniq 6 now starts at about $4,000 more than either of these cars, it’s nice to see EVs come down in price.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

