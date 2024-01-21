Updates From Scream 7, Madame Web, and More

Christopher Landon next film after exiting Scream 7 is a werewolf horror. Get a look at Slimer’s return in Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire. Schmigadoon is no more. Plus, Clone High returns for round two of its revival. To me, my spoilers!

Big Bad

Deadline reports Christopher Landon is attached to direct Big Bad, a new werewolf-horror movie at Lionsgate. Based on a short story by Chandler Baker, the story concerns the troubled Strauss family as a mudslide forces nearby wolves “out of the woods to look for food. As dusk falls and tensions rise, the family must come together to survive the night—from the threats outside and those within.”

Scream 7

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jasmin Savoy Brown revealed she also hasn’t been asked to return for Scream 7.

I haven’t gotten a call. I think if you want to ask Spyglass what they’re doing, you can. I haven’t gotten a call.

The Polar Express 2

During another recent interview with Comic Book, producer Gary Goetzman stated a sequel to The Polar Express is currently “trying to be worked out.”

Listen, I’d love to. I’d love to do a sequel of Where The Wild Things Are. There’s a lot of the things that we’ve done, if it established itself, branded itself, those movies, studios want another one. That’s the way it goes. I’m up for Mamma Mia 3, man. That would be a ball to do right about now. But it becomes, there’s so much involved with, ‘Who’s artistic property would that be? Would that be?’ It’s just not like, ‘Hey, let’s go do another free sailing! So, they all take time and that’s okay because we don’t mind things going slowly. But that is trying to be worked out now, for sure, Polar 2. Yes.

Speak No Evil

Deadline also reports the English-language remake of Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy has been pushed back one month and is now scheduled for a September 13 theatrical release date.

The Strangers Trilogy

Renny Harlin discussed the difficulty of filming three Strangers movie simultaneously during a recent interview with Coming Soon.

It was pretty crazy because we literally shared some of the locations between the three movies. Monday morning, we’re shooting episode two, Monday afternoon we are shooting episode one, and Tuesday morning we are shooting episode three. So it took tremendous concentration from every department — from wardrobe to make-up to continuity. ’cause I wanted to put a little bit of a different spin and style in every chapter. For the actors, a real challenge [to always be] in the right frame of mind.

In the same interview, Harlin revealed the new trilogy is “kind of a remake” of the first film that ignores the events of The Strangers: Prey At Night.

It’s kind of a remake of the original. We pretend that the sequel doesn’t exist at all. We just pretend that it’s all based on the original movie, and it’s Madelaine [Petsch]’s story. She survives the first home invasion, barely. Then, it’s her journey. What happens to her after that. All three movies basically take place in five days. It’s a very extreme story of a young, ordinary woman in extraordinary circumstances and what happens to her. It’s also a chance for me — as a fan of the original movie – to look for answers for unanswered questions left open in the first. So, I tried to answer a lot of those and create new questions along the way in the next two. But yes, to answer your question, it was schizophrenic to shoot three movies at the same time. It took a lot from everybody, from the actors to the crew. But I had a great time doing it. I’m a prepared director. I plan every shot beforehand. So, I always have a really clear roadmap in my head. So I hope that will be clear when people are watching the three movies.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Empire Magazine (via Bloody-Disgusting) has a new image of Slimer as he appears in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Photo: Sony

Madame Web

Marvel has also released five new Madame Web character posters.

Different threads. Same web. 🕸️ #MadameWeb connects them all – exclusively in movie theaters February 14. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/cSyQBpRRej — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 18, 2024

Different threads. Same web. 🕸️ #MadameWeb connects them all – exclusively in movie theaters February 14. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/eao2V0Mn35 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 18, 2024

Different threads. Same web. 🕸️ #MadameWeb connects them all – exclusively in movie theaters February 14. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/BjoIDP5dD4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 18, 2024

Imaginary

Coming Soon also has a Poltergeist-inspired poster for Blumhouse’s killer teddy bear movie, Imaginary.

Photo: Blumhouse

Schmigadoon!

Apple has canceled Schmigadoon! after two seasons, according to series co-creator Cinco Paul on Instagram.

Daredevil: Born Again

However, Vincent D’Onofrio revealed to Comic Book the new Daredevil is expected to resume filming in the next few days.

We’re days away from restarting Daredevil, so that’s that’s we’re about to plunge into a lot of work. We’re shooting in New York, in in the studio and on locations here. Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Chelsea. Stuff like that.

Clone High

Finally, Max has released a trailer for the second season of the new Clone High premiering this February 1.

