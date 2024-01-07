You Can Own the World’s Smallest Production Car

The Peel P50 was introduced to modern audiences when Jeremy Clarkson drove one through the BBC offices on an episode of “Top Gear,” after which it was declared the smallest production car ever made by Guinness World Records in 2010. The P50’s original production run was from 1962 to 1965 and only about 50 cars were ever built, but production was restarted after Peel co-owners went on “Dragons’ Den” and got funding to start reproducing them in 2011. This electric 2017 Peel P50 Continuation is up for auction on Bring a Trailer right now.

The Peel P50 is road-legal in the UK and in the U.S. according to Peel Engineering’s website, and the seller says it has license plates. In February 2013, an authentic 1964 Peel P50 sold for over $US120,000 at auction, so original P50s are not cheap and cheerful, but this electric continuation model is much more reasonably priced.

Photo: Bring A Trailer

This 2017 Peel P50 Continuation is an EV, so it has four 12-volt batteries powering a 48-volt direct-drive electric motor, which is good enough for a claimed top speed of about 28 mph. The Peel Engineering website does not list range estimates or any other performance data for its cars, but the performance is probably widely varied depending on how much you ate for breakfast.

Without a driver this Peel P50 weighs approximately 130 pounds, and it features a single front headlight, dual side mirrors, an electric windshield wiper, 6-inch steel wheels, rack-and-pinion steering, and cross-drilled front disc brakes. The interior is pretty sparse but features a beautifully upholstered plaid fabric seat.

Photo: Bring A Trailer

This is a sure-fire way to stand out from the crowd. It’s being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer with no reserve so it will be going to a new home – and the auction ends in just a few hours. Practical applications for this little car don’t really exist, but it is an adorable little runabout that will certainly spread a lot of joy wherever it ends up. Just hope the new owner doesn’t like speeding because a bright red Peel P50 is going to be pretty easy for a cop to spot – and because it’s nearly impossible to speed in, of course.

Photo: Bring A Trailer

