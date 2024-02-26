A Pilot Drew a Penis in a Sky and Wrote ‘See Ya’ During a 6-Hour Flight

It’s said that artists are painstakingly dedicated to their craft, so I have no other option than to take off my imaginary hat for the pilot that toiled for six hours to draw a penis with the word “see ya” in the sky. Huzzah!

The NSFW art was created by a pilot flying a Diamond DA 42 plane and spotted by FlightRadar24, an online flight tracking service. According to FlightRadar24, the plane took off at 8:47 p.m. on Saturday night and landed at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport in Ohio. It’s not yet clear who was piloting the plane, but the unknown artist quickly developed a fanbase online.

“Wow that’s nuts!” the user @shawnsaito said on X, formerly known as Twitter, when FlightRadar shared the image of the flight path.

Based on the public information available on FlightRadar24, it looks like the plane might belong to Midwest Corporate Air Inc., a flight school in Bellefontaine, Ohio. The plane is registered to “MIDWEST CORP AIR INC” on the Federal Aviation Administration’s website and it would make sense for one of the school’s planes to take off from Bellefontaine Regional Airport.

Gizmodo reached out to Midwest Corporate Air on Sunday for comment but did not immediately hear back.

As weird as it may sound, the penis with the “see ya” in the sky is a reminder of how online flight tracking technology has pulled the curtain back on the aviation industry for the general public. Years ago, a pilot would have had to take a photo of his phallic flight plan in order to share his art with the world. But today, anyone check out what planes are up to by using online flight tracking tools, which have been used for everything from tracking Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to confirming whether Taylor Swift had two private jets onsite to get to the Super Bowl.

The bigger question here is: Why did the pilot draw a penis in the sky? Were they sending the “see ya” message to someone in particular, or perhaps celebrating that they had finished flight school? The public, and everyone here at Gizmodo, has a right to know. (Please.)