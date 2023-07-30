Pilot Arrested for Alleged Intoxication Moments Before Flying 267 Passengers

A flight from Paris to Washington D.C. was cancelled after the pilot was arrested before he could go drunk flying over the last weekend..

United Airlines flight UA331 was supposed to leave Charles De Gaulle International Airport at 5 p.m. That was before security officials spotted the pilot with glassy eyes and staggering slightly before boarding around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, according to Le Parisian via One Mile At A Time:

The man was subjected to two blood alcohol tests, which found a blood alcohol level of 0.056 and 0.059. Regulations in France limit pilots to a blood alcohol level of 0.02, compared to the legal limit of 0.05 for driving. For a flight departing France, the pilot was nearly three times over the legal limit. When questioned, the captain stated that he had only consumed two glasses of wine the night before. The man was arrested and held in custody. The judge doubted the captain’s account of how much he drank, and stated that “there could have been a plane crash, you put 267 passengers at risk.”﻿

His BAC was six times the European limit and three times the limit set by the Federal Aviation Administration. While 0.059 BAC would be within the legal limit if the pilot was driving a car, a plane is a bit more complicated. The 63-year-old pilot was hit with a six-months suspension and 4,500 Euro fine, and will possibly face more problems in the U.S..