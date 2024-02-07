Way More Aussies Just Got Access to Amazon Prime’s One-Day Shipping

A big day for online shopaholics across the country, Amazon Australia has expanded its Prime free one-day delivery service adding new cities and towns to its delivery route.

If you live in Brisbane, Geelong, Gosford, Newcastle and Wollongong and are a Prime member you will able to jump on some very speedy shipping.

Prime’s one-day delivery doesn’t need any minimum spend and shoppers can order up to midnight to get their items the next day.

Matthew Benham, general manager, of Amazon Australia, said the e-commerce giant is “committed” to growing the value of Prime in Australia.

“Prime members in most areas of Sydney and Melbourne have already been enjoying this service and we are thrilled to be able to offer Prime members in these additional locations access to the service,” Benham said.

In 2022, Amazon Australia introduced its Prime one-day delivery service to Sydney and Melbourne.

Amazon Australia said it aims to expand product selection and delivery areas eligible for its one-day delivery.

The ecommerce brand now has six fulfilment centres, including a facility in Lytton, Brisbane which is the same size as two Rugby League fields and can house more than one and a half million items from Amazon.

Benham attributes the fast delivery to the company’s continuing investment and expansion into its Australian operations.

“By building fulfilment centres and delivery stations close to where our customers live and work, packages travel shorter distances, which enables us to speed up delivery,” he said.

Since 2011, Amazon said it has invested more than $15 billion across all of its businesses in Australia, including more than $5 billion in 2022 alone, for improvement in its delivery.

Customers who have not tried Prime can unlock a 30-day free trial and then pay $9.99 per month, or $79 for an annual membership.

Image: iStock