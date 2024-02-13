Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks Are on Sale and Sweet Streams Are Made of These

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s answer to the Google Chromecast and the Apple TV. These devices will give you access to popular streaming platforms like Disney+, YouTube, Netflix, Stan, Prime Video and more. All you need to do is plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports, and you’ll be ready to go.

If you’ve been looking to add a streaming device to your current entertainment set, or you’re just sick of your TV’s operating system, you can currently nab a few Amazon Fire TV Sticks on sale. These deals range from a no-frills option to the more deluxe Amazon Fire TV Stick devices.

What Amazon Fire TV Stick deals are available?

Image: Amazon

Here are the Amazon Fire TV Sticks that are currently on sale:

So which should you pick? The Fire TV Stick is a good option if you want something cheap and cheerful – especially if you don’t own a 4K TV.

In terms of picture quality, this Fire TV Stick Lite can support up to 1080p Full HD and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which will let you search for movies and TVs via voice command but won’t let you adjust things like your TV’s volume.

If you do own a 4K TV or just want a few extra features, like being able to control your TV’s functions, then the Amazon Fire Stick 4K is worth the extra money – especially when this sale price is only $10 more.

The Fire TV Stick 4K does exactly what it says on the box. If you’re a stickler for picture quality, this device is designed for you. It comes with all of the bells and whistles of the standard Fire Stick, but you’ll be able to enjoy some stunningly crisp 4K Ultra HD quality.

The Fire Stick 4K can support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. along with a Wi-Fi 6 connection, for a smoother streaming experience.

And then there’s the 4K Max, which can do everything the standard Fire TV Stick 4K does, but better. The 4K Max has a faster processor, more memory and can support Wi-Fi 6E, so you can expect an even smoother streaming experience.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, we were incredibly impressed by it:

“The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is probably the most enjoyable streaming device I’ve used on a TV. It feels more powerful and capable than my Chromecast 4K, my inbuilt Google TV operating system and leaves me with a better impression than its closest rival, the Chromecast with Google TV.”

If you’re someone who craves the best experience possible when watching your favourite movies or TV shows, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is well worth the money, especially when you can pick it up on sale.

You can pick up a cheap Amazon Fire TV Stick here.

Image: Amazon/Gizmodo Australia