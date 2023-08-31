At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

So you’ve decided to get with the times and transform your home into a smart one. But that often means picking an ecosystem and sticking to it. The best way to kickstart your smart home journey is with a sale. And what luck, because Amazon Australia has launched a few deals across its range of Fire TV streaming sticks, Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart hubs.

Here are the best Amazon device deals that you can currently pick up for your smart home.

Save 51% off a Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s answer to Apple TV and the Google Chromecast. If you’re still making do without a smart TV, or you plan on travelling interstate and don’t want to watch on your itty bitty phone or laptop screen, a Fire TV Stick is a portable and effective alternative.

The Fire TV Stick is even Alexa voice-enabled, so you can simply hit the button on the remote and command it to put on one out of 200,000 movies and/or TV shows to watch at your leisure.

All three variants of the Fire TV Stick are on sale, with each offering slightly different functionality. The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most basic of the three, with Full HD video, Wi-Fi 5 support and 1GB memory. It’s a good option if you want a no-frills streaming device.

If you want slightly improved visuals, the standard Fire TV Stick can do everything the Lite does but with Dolby Atmos support and TV controls enabled. And, as its name suggests, the 4K Max Fire TV Stick will allow you to stream in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision. The 4K Max also supports a Wi-Fi 6 connection with 2GB of memory.

Here are the Fire TV Stick sales:

Save $80 off Fire TV Cube

Like Amazon’s other Fire TV Sticks, this streaming device will give you access to platforms like Disney+, YouTube, Netflix, Stan, Prime Video and more.

However, what makes the Cube unique is that it lets you stream all of these services in 4K Ultra HD quality. The Fire TV Cube can also support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR and HDR10+. If you have a compatible router, the Cube can also support a Wi-Fi 6E connection.

The key feature of the Fire TV Cube is that it has totally hands-free Alexa controls, similar to the voice commands you can use with the Echo range. So you don’t need to press a button on a remote, you can just say “Hey Alexa, turn on the TV”.

Shop the Fire TV Cube on sale here for $139 (down from $219).

Save up to 30% off an Echo smart speaker or hub

If you own a few smart devices or are starting to put together a smart home from scratch, then a hub is a handy device to have. With a smart home hub, it can act as a command centre to help tie your whole ecosystem together. If you want a simple hub, then these Echo and Echo Dot deals are a good place to start.

From smart lights to your doorbell and your streaming sticks, you can use these smart speakers to control all of them with voice commands. You can even ask it to tell you the weather, read the latest news or play your favourite music via services like Spotify.

Here are the Echo and Echo Dot device deals available through Amazon Australia:

If you want a smart hub with a visual component, the Echo Show range might be for you. Not only can these hubs do everything the aforementioned Echo and Echo Dot devices can, but they also include a visual component when telling you the weather, the latest news or reading out a recipe. You’re also able to watch certain streaming services via their screen.

The Echo Show 5 and Show 8 are both solid picks if you’re after a mid-tier hub, while the Show 10 is much more heavy-duty with its motion-tracking smart display.

Here are the Echo Show device deals available through Amazon Australia:

You can check out more Echo sales here.