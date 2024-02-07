Americans Are Starting to Realise Self-Driving Cars Aren’t Just Around the Corner

For years, it felt like no amount of screaming that Teslas couldn’t actually drive themselves would ever get through to regular people. They’d heard from their uncle or coworker or whoever that Teslas were self-driving, and trying to bring them back to reality just didn’t work. These days, though, things are a little different. The Drive reports that according to a recent Forbes Legal survey, most Americans are sceptical of self-driving claims and think true autonomy is a lot further in the future than some companies would like to claim.

Of the 2,000 people surveyed, a whopping 93 per cent of respondents said they were concerned with the safety of self-driving cars. Additionally, 61 per cent said they wouldn’t trust their loved ones’ safety to a self-driving car, and 51 per cent said they didn’t foresee themselves using a self-driving vehicle in the next five years. When it came to trusting a self-driving vehicle, 46 per cent said they were somewhat or very distrustful, while 34 per cent said they were somewhat or very trusting of the technology. Twenty per cent didn’t have an opinion either way.

What’s especially interesting about the results of this survey is that it appears that a large percentage of those who were asked had their minds changed by Tesla’s recent recalls. Apparently, hearing that more than two million Teslas had been recalled, which ended up being nearly every Tesla ever sold in the U.S., didn’t exactly lead to people being more confident in Tesla’s autonomous claims and technology. In fact, 62 per cent of those surveyed said they’d lost confidence in Tesla.

The good news is, despite self-driving cars still being decades away from going mainstream, companies have already invested more than $US100 billion in not making it happen yet. Oh wait, that might be a bad thing. Oops.

