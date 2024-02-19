Android 15 Preview Heads to Developers With Promises of More Privacy

Android 15 preview is out today for developers, and with it comes the latest version of Google’s Privacy Sandbox, which killed third-party cookies just last month.

The new OS will also make available extensions to give more control for a device’s camera so it can be used to its full capabilities, and it will provide more controls for developers to manage the heat and processing power of a device to improve games and app performance.

Android 14 brought similar privacy features iOS users have become accustomed to last year, and it appears Android 15 will keep the focus on privacy along with a few new changes.

Privacy was the big focus of Android 14 since Google’s OS lags behind iOS in that department. The Privacy Sandbox is a project intended to safeguard a user’s privacy on Android devices and create a “personal advertising experience for mobile apps” because Google still needs to make money off its users.

The new OS also has updates for developers to secure the integrity of their apps’ files to prevent them from getting corrupted or modified by malware, thus creating a security risk.

Android 15 can be downloaded at the Android developer site, and it will likely officially launch sometime in the fall when Google releases its new Pixel phones. Developers will get more updates to the new OS in the coming months, and Android users could get access to the beta of Android 15 sometime in the spring.