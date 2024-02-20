Apple Music Testing Tech to Import Spotify Playlists to Its Platform

The Apple Music and Spotify rivalry continues with a new twist emerging today, Apple Music is beta testing a service that allows Spotify users to import their playlists and other services to the streaming platform.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple Music is beta testing integration with a tech platform called SongShift to help with the transfer of music and data to its streaming service.

According to the report, Apple’s streaming platform is currently in A/B testing in its latest beta version. This means not everyone can see the feature pop up on their phone. Redditors have noticed that there is a new prompt for Apple Music for Android asking if they want to add saved music and playlists “made in other music services” to their Apple Music library. Some Redditors who use this service on their Android couldn’t see the prompt. This service can also be used on other music streaming platforms like SoundCloud.

Image: Reddit

SongShift isn’t a new product by any means, as a third-party music transferring service, users can shift their playlists and settings between Apple Music and Spotify for a while, but this is the first time Apple is working to embed the product into its service.

According to 9to5Mac, there was also another option to do this through the platform’s settings on Android.

The Apple Music and Spotify rivalry has been going on for nearly 10 years since the Cupertino giant launched its streaming service in 2015. Spotify, however, currently has the upper hand with 602 million global users and Apple’s platform at 88 million, this new feature could be a move to try and garner more users onto its platform. Plus, in my honest opinion, Spotify will always be the better service with its Wrapped feature.

If you’re a Spotify user who has been wanting to jump ship but didn’t want to start again with playlists or dabbling in third-party services, this could be the sign you’ve been waiting for.

Image: Apple