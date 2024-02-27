Apple TV+ while late to the streaming game has made up for it in quality content. From its star-studded Mornings Wars to the gripping thriller Severance, there is a show for everyone on this streaming platform. But you most likely know about them, so here are some of the best shows you might not know on Apple TV+

9 of the best TV shows on Apple TV+

Constellation

Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) is Jo an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster on a space station, but when she comes home it seems that key pieces of her life have disappeared. This space thriller is released weekly on Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

Hijack

This four-episode mini-series follows Idris Elba as Sam Nelson a professional negotiator who ends up on a hijacked flight. But of course, it’s not just about hijacking a random flight, as the show progresses you learn more about the passengers on board. Watch the entire series on Apple TV+.

Invasion

Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence. Events unfold in real-time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unravelling around them. There are two seasons of this show to sink your teeth into on Apple TV+.

Silo

After a glut of post-apocalyptic book-to-screen adaptations over the years, the excitement for these projects has started to wane. However, we’re here to ask you to muster your enthusiasm for one more because Apple TV+’s Silo is a dystopian series you do not want to skip.

Shrinking

Next up on the list of Apple TV shows we recommend is Shrinking. In Shrinking, a grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives – including his own.

Hello Tomorrow

In a retro-futuristic world, charismatic salesman Jack Billings leads a team of fellow sales associates determined to revitalize their customers’ lives by hawking timeshares on the moon. We love this one so much we’ve even listed 10 reasons you should be watching Hello Tomorrow.

Prehistoric Planet

Prehistoric Planet is a five-part series on Apple TV+ that shows the life and times of Cretaceous-era dinosaurs and pterosaurs as never before. Each episode focuses on a particular habitat from 66 million years ago, and recreates the flora and fauna of the time in breathtaking detail, using the most up-to-date research, to accurately depict each life form.

Wolf Boy and the Everything Factory

Some of the most delightful stories on television these days come in the format of children’s animation and Wolf Boy and the Everything Factory is no exception. It follows Wolfboy, a young human boy who travels to the secret magical realm of the Sprytes and discovers the Everything Factory, aka the place where everything on Earth is created.

The Afterparty

Handing the synopsis for this TV show over to Apple: ‘When a high school reunion’s afterparty ends in a death, everyone is a suspect. A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story – culminating in the shocking truth.’

Head over to Apple TV+ to take a look through the rest of the shows. Happy streaming!

