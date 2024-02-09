The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Happy One Week to the Apple Vision Pro, Here Are the Funniest Tweets About It

It has been one week since the anticipated Apple Vision Pro was released and one week of absolute fire memes. At Gizmodo Australia, we have not only been writing heavily about the Apple Vision Pro but we have also been tracking the funniest, stupidest content from the internet’s most cursed social media site. Earlier this week, we expressed our disdain for the headset purely for the content that has been produced.

However, today, we want to express our joy in other content our internet compadres have created.

We’ve already seen some people drive a Tesla with the Vision Pro headset on, and then get arrested. Oh and someone flew a plane with the dang thing on.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the silliest and funniest Tweets about the Apple Vision Pro.

1. Toilet breaks might get longer with the Apple Vision Pro.

2. Apple-gool

3. Don’t show this to your mates with Android phones

4. I think they’re onto something

5. Not gonna lie, this is funny, but also creepy

6. The headset for every novice boxer

7. Oop

8. The Simpsons are at it again

9. Poor Meg

