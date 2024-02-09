Happy One Week to the Apple Vision Pro, Here Are the Funniest Tweets About It

It has been one week since the anticipated Apple Vision Pro was released and one week of absolute fire memes. At Gizmodo Australia, we have not only been writing heavily about the Apple Vision Pro but we have also been tracking the funniest, stupidest content from the internet’s most cursed social media site. Earlier this week, we expressed our disdain for the headset purely for the content that has been produced.

However, today, we want to express our joy in other content our internet compadres have created.

We’ve already seen some people drive a Tesla with the Vision Pro headset on, and then get arrested. Oh and someone flew a plane with the dang thing on.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the silliest and funniest Tweets about the Apple Vision Pro.

1. Toilet breaks might get longer with the Apple Vision Pro.

Ah shit… that’s where I left it pic.twitter.com/hWkB17LjiT — Nate Chan (@nathanwchan) February 5, 2024

2. Apple-gool

It’s called Apple Vision Pro, T. It lets you do all the things you can do on your phone but you look like even more of an asshole than you normally do. pic.twitter.com/9EvcQQDiVH — socialist sopranos memes (@gabagoolmarx) February 6, 2024

3. Don’t show this to your mates with Android phones

Android users through Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/MZEgYWOXdJ — Mike VRO (@vr_oasis) February 5, 2024

4. I think they’re onto something

they should make a small version of this you can just hold in your hand https://t.co/1SxbIDuV3c — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 5, 2024

5. Not gonna lie, this is funny, but also creepy

absolutely loving my Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/OiF0W6Njn9 — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) February 6, 2024

6. The headset for every novice boxer

7. Oop

People using the Apple Vision Pro in public be like pic.twitter.com/pv9fBc5mBO — Red Yeen (@red_yeen) February 8, 2024

8. The Simpsons are at it again

The Simpsons predicted the Apple Vision Pro. Unreal! pic.twitter.com/xsMcIViYHz — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) February 4, 2024

9. Poor Meg

Comments under every Apple Vision Pro post in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/I6DkcTUZ6F — James Abev (@James_Abev) February 6, 2024