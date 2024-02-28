Dune: Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

We are returning to Arrakis in 2024, Dune: Part 2 is set to release on February 28. Its delay was due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes which occurred during most of 2023. This movie follows the 2021 smash hit Dune: Part One.

It has been a long four-month delay from its originally planned November 2023 release but the time has finally arrived. To learn more about the Dune: Part Two release date, cast, and trailers and get more BTS on the movie before you see it, read on.

Dune: Part 2 will be released in Australia on February 28.

Where to watch Dune: Part 2 in Australia

Movie theatres

Aussies who are keen to watch Dune: Part 2 can see it at most cinemas including Hoyts, Event Cinemas, Palace Cinemas and Dendy Cinemas.

Streaming

Dune: Part 2 has only come out in theatres so don’t expect it on your streaming apps anytime soon. Part One is available on Amazon Prime, Google Play Movies and Apple TV+ so expect Dune: Part Two to be available on those apps a few months after its cinema run (approximately five months or so).

Dune: Part 2 Cast: Who’s new and who’s returning

The Dune: Part 2 cast is star-studded see below for who is new and who is back for round two.

Is Austin Butler in Dune: Part 2?

Yes, he is! Austin Butler plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the younger nephew and heir of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (played by Stellan Skarsgård).

Will Florence Pugh appear in Dune: Part 2?

Yes Miss Pugh will make an appearance as Princess Irulan Corrino, who is seen as a pivotal character in the entire Dune series.

Returning cast members

Dune: Part 2 will see the return of both Timothée Chalamet (as leading character Paul Atreides) and Zendaya (as Chani). Rebecca Ferguson will return as Lady Jessica Atreides, Javier Bardem returns as Stilgar, Dave Bautista returns as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen,

Josh Brolin returns as Gurney Halleck, and Stellan Skarsgård returns as the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Also joining the cast for Dune: Part 2 is Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.

Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune (2021) is returning for the second movie.

Dune: Part 2 trailers

At the time of writing, Warner Bros. has released three trailers for Dune: Part 2. Here’s the first one.

And the second.

And the third.

Dune: Part Two run time

The second film in the Dune saga is a bit under 3 hours, with a run time of 2 hours and 46 minutes. It’s 10 minutes longer than Dune: Part One.

Dune: Part 2 Plot

The movie is about the fight for Arrakis, the sand-covered world where a mysterious resource called Spice is abundant. In the last film, House Attreidis peacefully took control of the planet from House Harkonnen, as permitted by the emperor, however, House Harkonnen has now retaken the planet, sending members of House Attreidis into disarray. Working with the mysterious Fremen, the original inhabitants of the world, young Paul Atreidis works to take back the planet, take the fight to House Harkonnen, and fulfil his destiny.



How many Dune movies will there be?

So far there are two, but director Denis Villeneuve said way back in 2021 that he wants to make at Dune Messiah is currently being written (but don’t expect it anytime soon). There are six published books by its author Frank Herbert. However, the first two movies are based on one book, so there could potentially be several movies released in the years to come.

This article has been updated since it was first published. James Whitbrook contributed to this article.