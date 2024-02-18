Dune: Part Two Reactions Hail a New Sci-Fi Classic

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two dives deeper into the world of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel series. Though the film’s not in theaters until March 1, it has screened for critics and film commentators—and the social embargo is now up, revealing some very positive first reactions.

Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he forges an allegiance with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen in order to rise up against the Harkonnen family that have usurped his father’s throne and their planet. Paul’s journey as he and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) become a part of the Fremen comes with a huge responsibility to decide the future of Arrakis, a burden Paul must carry out despite unimaginable sacrifices.

First, here are io9 senior writer Germain Lussier’s thoughts: “Denis Villeneuve sticks the landing with #DunePartTwo, a fascinating, terrifying character study told on a gloriously grand sci-fi scale. Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya are INCREDIBLE in it, the set pieces are jaw-dropping, & the supporting cast elevates all the rest. It’s great.”

And here are more reactions to Dune: Part Two!

Dune: Part Two — Denis Villeneuve lands every spectacular, brutalist tableau he threw in the air three years ago. Sci-fi mythmaking at its finest and most tragic: the gravity of manufactured destiny, the untamable tendrils or belief. Loved this. pic.twitter.com/bWO9cUirhc — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) February 15, 2024

#Dune2 is an epic masterful cinematic experience. It’s visceral, palpable & must be seen on the biggest screen possible. Watched it a few days ago and I’m still riding the high of that experience. The rich mythology, acting & story are all elevated by the visuals & sound design. pic.twitter.com/QZvCaKIBOX — Rosa Parra (@rosasreviews) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is a visually-monumental epic that never fails to immerse in its world. The narrative and its characters still beg for greater depth in this expansive mythos, but the action certainly goes much harder than Part One. Bring on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Messiah! pic.twitter.com/eY5I1tlj03 — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is a giant epic, a masterclass of crafts from Greig Fraser’s exceptional photography to Patrice Vermette’s magnificent world building. Denis Villeneuve has delivered his magnus opus directing one of the best sci-fi films for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/Vvfs8YeFIi — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 15, 2024

Austin Butler is absolutely transformative, captivating & seductively evil. Yet another compelling performance from Dave Bautista. Rebecca Ferguson tears up the screen, rising to commanding power. Florence Pugh turns in career best work. (2/2) #DunePartTwo/ #Dune2 pic.twitter.com/Ay5mdqTP3Z — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 15, 2024

#DUNEPartTwo is a monumental cinematic achievement. Greater than Part I on a narrative, technical, & thematic level, Villeneuve delivers with grander ambition aided by an extraordinary, morally complex performance from Timothee Chalamet



The first MUST SEE blockbuster of the year pic.twitter.com/jVEkDQsS74 — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) February 15, 2024

In a shock to no one, I absolutely loved #Dune2. Incredible filmmaking. Brilliant score. Entire cast was excellent. My only complaint was I wish it was longer. Not joking around. The movie is 2hr and 40 min(?) and I would have been happy to watch another hour. pic.twitter.com/6PZmfQTEAH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 15, 2024

Having watched #DunePartTwo, I can say I have ridden a sandworm. It’s a magical experience, and the faithful adaptation fans have been waiting for (albeit w/ some smart changes). A fascinating examination of zealotry & postcolonial politics wrapped in a breathtaking blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/pCWqBCbtNb — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is a cinematic masterpiece! This is a MUST-SEE on the biggest IMAX screen you can find. Parts of this movie made Me feel like I was in the film. This isn’t a movie; it’s an experience. Denis Villeneuve is a master storyteller. Get ready for an epic cinematic journey! pic.twitter.com/vTmsHSMk5A — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is GLORIOUS. A cinematic masterpiece in all its splendor. Villeneuve has outdone himself. Even better than Part One. More action-based, thus more epic, breathtaking moments. Truly delivers chills. The production & filmmaking are god tier. Give me Part 3. @dunemovie pic.twitter.com/DhajTouLab — Fico Cangiano (@FicoCangiano) February 15, 2024

DUNE: PART TWO is a triumph. Even more immense than the first, but much more intimate — Denis Villeneuve manages to streamline the more alienating second half of the book into a riveting, action-packed epic. TWO TOWERS-level mastery of battle sequences. Zendaya is the star. pic.twitter.com/gUYD6g3onN — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is not only Denis’s magnum opus; it’s the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation. A tragic tale of blind fanaticism & corruption. A spectacular, soulful, awe-inspiring masterclass of aesthetics & mood beautifully echoing Paul’s turbulent journey. Left me speechless! pic.twitter.com/Vw61IKIGWr — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) February 15, 2024

Dune Part 2 is so visually stunning it is absolutely MIND BLOWING! The story’s exciting & the cast crushes it! Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet have unmatched chemistry but he proves he is one of the greatest actors as he commands scenes, even opposite Christopher Walken! #DunePartTwo pic.twitter.com/BWb5UlQFPW — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is one of my most anticipated movies of 2024. It exceeded my expectation. A masterpiece! Sound design and cinematography is incredible. I can’t get over how talented Timothee Chalamet is. The action sequences are epic and loud. Must be experienced in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/okdQ8kfEFg — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two is Denis Villeneuve’s Empire Strikes Back & Lawrence of Arabia. A sci-fi opera that is not just grand in scale, but in its hypnotizing and emotionally devastating story. Austin Butler will be a talking point for many, but its Timothée Chalamet who left my jaw on… pic.twitter.com/IOyfauU5xQ — David Gonzalez (@CinematicReel) February 15, 2024

Arguably Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus, #DunePartTwo is a masterpiece.



Throwing you right into the action, it is totally immersive, gripping, and ultimately devastating. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya have never been better.



Just truly remarkable filmmaking – I’m in awe 👏 pic.twitter.com/r6DcSdXgQ8 — Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) February 15, 2024

Blown away by #DunePartTwo. Found it even more immersive, tactile and emotional than Part One. The clarity, heft and scale of the action is staggering. For me, the whole occupies a rarified place alongside The Lord of the Rings as the definitive version of a seminal text. — Jordan Farley (@JordanFarley) February 15, 2024

I was kind of mixed on the first Dune. DUNE: PART TWO is phenomenal. Up there with the greatest sci-fi movies I’ve ever seen. I want to ride a sandworm. #DunePartTwo — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 15, 2024

DUNE: PART TWO is unlike anything we’ve seen before, yet familiar all the same. With a consistently impressive use of score and sound, it features transformative performances from Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. An adrenaline rush of cinematic proportions.#DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/wa7AfIGgcX — film posers™️ Josie Marie 🍉 (@TheJosieMarie) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters March 14.

