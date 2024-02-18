Dune: Part Two Reactions Hail a New Sci-Fi Classic

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two dives deeper into the world of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel series. Though the film’s not in theaters until March 1, it has screened for critics and film commentators—and the social embargo is now up, revealing some very positive first reactions.
Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he forges an allegiance with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen in order to rise up against the Harkonnen family that have usurped his father’s throne and their planet. Paul’s journey as he and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) become a part of the Fremen comes with a huge responsibility to decide the future of Arrakis, a burden Paul must carry out despite unimaginable sacrifices.
First, here are io9 senior writer Germain Lussier’s thoughts: “Denis Villeneuve sticks the landing with #DunePartTwo, a fascinating, terrifying character study told on a gloriously grand sci-fi scale. Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya are INCREDIBLE in it, the set pieces are jaw-dropping, & the supporting cast elevates all the rest. It’s great.”
And here are more reactions to Dune: Part Two!
Dune: Part Two opens in theaters March 14.
