Dune: Part Two Returns With a New Set of Character Posters in Tow

With shifting release dates and mandated radio silence due to the Hollywood strikes, the buildup to Dune: Part Two has been nothing short of eventful. While there’s still a few more months before audiences can see it, Warner Bros. is getting the promo ball rolling again with footage screened at CCXP to join the first looks for its other 2024 blockbusters, Furiosa and Kong x Godzilla: The New Empire.

Picking up where the last Dune left off, Paul Atreides and his mother Jessica have been taken in by Arrakis’ native people, the Fremen. With Chani at his side, Paul endeavors to become a capable fighter among the Fremen to prevent the visions he saw during Part One and to bring down the Harkonnen family working to overthrow House Atreides. Along with the surviving cast from the first film—which includes Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Dave Bautista—the sequel features new cast members in Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Florence Pugh. The major players in the principal cast have also gotten character posters, which we’ve helpfully assembled for you.

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on March 1, 2024.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Image: Warner Bros.

Zendaya as Chani

Image: Warner Bros.

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Image: Warner Bros.

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Image: Warner Bros.

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha

Image: Warner Bros.

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Image: Warner Bros.

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Image: Warner Bros.

Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV

Image: Warner Bros.

Léa Seydoux Lady Margot

Image: Warner Bros.

Stellan Skarsgård as Vladimir Harkonnen

Image: Warner Bros.

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Image: Warner Bros.

