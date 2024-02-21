Swifties Pumped the Telstra Network During the Melbourne Leg of the Eras Tour

If you haven’t seen Taylor Swift is currently in Australia touring her massive Eras Tour, the Melbourne leg was finished over the weekend and according to Telstra, the Swifties used a whole heap of data capturing the songstress.

According to the telco, Swifties aka Taylor fans used around 35 terabytes of data over the three nights of the tour. To put this into context, it is the equivalent of 15,500 hours of video content over the 10.5 hours she performed during the weekend.

To consume that amount of data normally and not during a massive concert, someone would need to watch the Eras Tour Concert Film or any 2-hour and 49-minute film (John Wick Chapter 4 is around this time, FYI) on a loop for 1.7 years straight.

Compared to the next biggest concert at the same venue, Taylor Swift fans used almost 200 per cent more data, sharing the concert with their mates during The Eras Tour at the MCG.

Image: Telstra

Telstra noted the most data was used just before Taylor appeared on stage and after the concerts when people began ordering Ubers and organising their way home.

Miss Swift is set to perform four nights in a row in Sydney this weekend, with data use also set to skyrocket during the concert.

Telstra said to support concertgoers, it is rolling out a Cell-on-Wheels designed to boost bandwidth in the area which will help more users get online at once.

Accor Stadium has an upgraded 5G antenna system installed which Telstra said is expected to improve indoor performance significantly.

Major events like the Eras Tour are known to consume heaps of data, during Sam Kerr’s famous goal at the Women’s World Cup semi-final in August last year there was a massive uptick in data (and a drop in people using Facebook during the game).

Image: Getty Images