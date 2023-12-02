Taylor Swift’s Concert Doc Coming to Streaming in December

December is a month that’s known for celebrating a very significant birthday. That’s right, Taylor Swift arrived as a little bundle of joy on the 13th and the mega-star just announced her blockbuster concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be hitting streaming to mark the occasion, with three bonus songs as an extra gift for the Swifties.

“Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!,” Swift wrote in a post on X. “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.” She included a tease of the new footage as part of the post.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour had a unique release model; not only did it make the horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer scurry from its Friday, October 13 release date, it was distributed as part of a deal with the AMC theater chain, instead of through a studio, and it made a mint doing so. The Wrap reports The Eras Tour, which captures Swift’s still-in-progress concert tour, “broke the Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing concert film of all time globally, bringing in $US249 million. It also set a record for AMC when it came to the highest ever single-day advance ticket sales revenue.” Expect the film’s haul to only increase once it’s available for fans to rent on demand in a couple of weeks.

