Every 2024 Formula 1 Livery, Ranked

The 2024 Formula 1 season kicks off in just a few weeks time, so teams up and down the grid have been proudly showing off their new cars in preparation for the new season. Now that all ten cars have been unveiled, it’s time to rank them on the things that really matter: their looks.

With a few new names coming onto the grid in 2024 and established teams deciding to shake up their liveries this year, we’ve got a lot to talk about in this year’s ranking.

So why not pop the kettle on and settle down to see how we’ve rated and reviewed the 2024 Formula 1 grid. Then you can throw your rankings into the comments section below. But remember, it’s all subjective so nobody’s opinion is wrong, unless you like the Alpine.

10. Alpine

Photo: Alpine

Drivers: Esteban Ocon & Pierre Gasly

Look at it. Just look at it. Remember how pretty the Alpine F1 car was when it burst onto the scene in 2021? Now, it’s had all that glorious French Racing Blue stripped away, and it hasn’t even been replaced by BWT pink to make up for it.

Photo: Alpine

Last Win: 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

Alpine is one of several teams hoping that stripping away paint will make its cars lighter and faster. But will the loss of pretty much all visual identity mean that nobody really notices if the A524 is ever leading the pack?

9. Haas

Photo: Haas

Drivers: Kevin Magnussen & Nico Hulkenberg

Another new Haas racer and yet another car that isn’t emblazoned with stars and stripes as America’s F1 car should be. When will I stop hoping for an all-out American racer and realize Haas isn’t going to deliver?

Photo: Haas

Last Win: N/A

The minimalist black and white racer is another car that’s been put through a crash diet that involved stripping away as much paint as possible. It’s not as bad as the Alpine as the white at least pops and you can still make out what team it is, but I’m far from impressed.

8. Red Bull

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Drivers: Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez

Oh look another Red Bull, Oh look it’s exactly the same as last year. Sure, you can argue that it’s an iconic livery now, but I wish that for the team’s 20th anniversary they’d at least mixed it up a bit.

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Last Win: 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Thankfully, the car is painted mostly all over, and I’ll admit that the mat finish on the RB20 still works. It’s a fine-looking car that will no doubt win every race this year. I just wish it was more purple.

7. RB

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo & Yuki Tsunoda

Thankfully, the Minardi Torro Rosso AlphaTauri RB has at least got some paint on it this year. Rather annoyingly, it’s a bit of a mish mash that showed so much promise but fell just that little bit short.

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Last Win: 2020 Italian Grand Prix (AlphaTauri)

Heavily influenced by the Torro Rosso cars of old, the blue and silver colourway is slick. Sadly, it’s criss-crossed by red and white stripes that just make the whole thing look a bit clumsy. At least it’s a shiny car, that’s its one redeeming feature.

6. McLaren

Photo: McLaren

Drivers: Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri

I didn’t like last year’s McLaren, the blue accents made it look far too clumsy. Now, the British squad has simplified things and this black and orange look is really starting to grow on me.

Photo: McLaren

Last Win: 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Sure, the black patches will be all part of Mclaren’s weight-saving efforts, but the vibrant orange really pops and will make identifying Lando Norris as he leads the pack an easy task. The only downside is the car numbers look like they’ll be tricky to spot at speed.

5. Kick Sauber

Photo: Sauber Motorsport

Drivers: Valtteri Bottas & Zhou Guanyu

This is wild. Out is the slick black and red of last year’s Alfa Romeo, replaced by the luminous green and black of new title sponsor Kick. It’s ridiculous and I, weirdly, dig it. The splashes of colour really pop, so this is sure to be an easy car to make out when it’s racing around a track at 200 mph.

Photo: Sauber Motorsport

Last Win: 2008 Canadian Grand Prix (BMW Sauber)

I thought I’d hate the green car before it was unveiled, but it’s great. And, best of all, it’s ridiculously easy to read the driver numbers on these cars, so I can tell if it’s Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu who’s retiring with yet another mechanical failure.

4. Ferrari

Photo: Ferrari

Drivers: Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz

Another stunning Ferrari livery, I must say. It’s not quite on the same level as the red and white look the Scuderia ran with in Las Vegas, but the yellow and white stripes are a really nice touch this year.

Photo: Ferrari

Last Win: 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

It looks to have been inspired by Ferrari’s Le Mans winning hypercar, and I love the way the team has drawn in those influences without making a carbon copy. Hopefully the yellow can bring a splash of Le Mans luck to Ferrari in 2024.

3. Aston Martin

Photo: Aston Martin

Drivers: Lance Stroll & Fernando Alonso

Another stunner from Aston Martin, who it appears just rearranges its sponsors and slightly tweaks the shade of green it paints the cars each year. But I don’t care because it looks lovely once again. Sure, the changes are minimal, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Photo: Aston Martin

Last Win: 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix (Racing Point)

What do you mean I’m a hypocrite for criticizing Red Bull for staying the same yet praising Aston Martin?

2. Williams

Photo: Williams

Drivers: Alex Albon & Logan Sargeant

Williams really pulled it out the bag this year with this refinement of its 2023 livery. The multiple shades of blue are really nice, and there’s a good covering of colour all across the car.

Photo: Williams

Last Win: 2012 Spanish Grand Prix

While Williams will no doubt scrap all this hard work for a Gulf livery at some point this year, we can at least all stay happy in the knowledge that Duracel and it’s awesome air intake branding is here to stay for another year.

1. Mercedes

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Drivers: Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

After a few years with a silver car, then a few years with a black car, Mercedes has finally found an elegant way to unite the two with its 2024 car. And, I must say, it looks fantastic. It harkens back to the 2019 Renault, a personal favorite livery, but in Mercedes’ own simple and elegant way.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Last Win: 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix

The silver nose, the bare black carbon at the rear and the polished Mercedes stars all unite to create the best livery of 2024. What’s more, the teal accents along the side really pop and the block black numbers up front are super easy to read. Excellent job, Mercedes.