We Already Know When the Next Star Wars Show Is Coming

This year is a big one for Star Wars on the small screen. We’ve already had Young Jedi Adventuresand The Bad Batch, and Tales of the Empire and The Acolyte are coming very soon. Now we have a release window for Disney+’s Skeleton Crew, coming to the streamer this winter.

During an interview with Collider at CCXP (Comic Con Experience Brazil), director Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) said the show “will be released on Disney+ around Christmas.” This is the first update we’ve really gotten about the series from Watts since he first teased it in 2022, including the footage seen during last year’s Star Wars Celebration,

Recently, actress Kerry Condon, who co-stars with Jude law, praised the filmmakers who worked with them. The actress told Variety her time on set was “so great … I loved it, and I loved being on it,” and said “something about [the show] was so innocent and playful and lovely. It’s really adventurous and they got such great directors for each episode—the Daniels [Everything Everywhere All at Once], Bryce Dallas Howard [The Mandalorian], Lee Isaac Chung [Minari], David Lowery [The Green Knight].”

Additionally she hyped up the kids leading the show “People say don’t work with kids or animals, but I don’t know about that,” she said. “When children are good actors, they’re kind of out-of-this-world good—so watching some of the kids’ scenes, it was amazing. I don’t even have kids, but I’d pay to see this.” Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Ryan Kiera Armstong will portray the show’s protagonists who are seeking a way back to their home planet.

Skeleton Crew will premiere on Disney+ this Christmas season.

