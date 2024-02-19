Gore Verbinski Returns to Movies with Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

Once upon a time, Gore Verbinski was releasing movies at a reliable cadence, from Mouse Hunt and The Ring to the Pirates of the Carribean trilogy. Things took a turn in the 2010s with a pair of box office bombs: 2013’s The Lone Ranger and 2016’s A Cure for Wellness. He’s been in director purgatory since then, but a potential comeback may be on the horizon with his next film.

Per Deadline, Verbinski has rounded up a cast for his upcoming action-adventure movie Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. Leading the ensemble cast is the ever-reliable Sam Rockwell (most recently seen in Argylle), who’s joined by Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) and Marvel alums Zazie Beez (Deadpool 2), Michael Peña (Ant-Man), and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso). The search is underway for more castmembers ahead of production starting later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

The ilm’s script comes courtesty of Matthew Robinson, who co-wrote 2020’s Love & Monsters. Plotwise, it sees Rockwell as a “man from the future” who shows up at a diner in LA to recruit several of the people inside (Richardson, Beetz, Temple, and Peña). Their mission? Go on a “one-night-six-block quest” to save the world from an AI that’s fated to go rogue and put the world into peril, a la Terminator.

After Cure came out, Verbinski was attached to direct adaptations for BioShockand George R.R. Martin’s Sandlings, plus the Channing Tatum-led Gambitfor Fox. All those fell through for their respective reasons, so it’s nice to see him get back behind the camera after nearly a decade away.

