Mercedes-Benz G-class ‘Stronger Than Diamonds’ Edition Has Real Diamonds in the Door Locks

Sometimes Valentine’s Day is all about treating yourself, and what better way to do that than with a new Mercedes-Benz G-Class? The brand used the romantic holiday to unveil its latest limited-run G-wagen, which is based on the G550. Called the Stronger Than Diamonds Edition, it features actual diamonds inside along with some cool styling elements. Diamonds on a car interior is nothing new — Rolls-Royce has been using its own lab-grown diamonds for years — but this is the first time Mercedes has put them in a G, and they’re in a pretty fun spot.

Before I get to the diamonds, I need to talk about how good the outside of this G looks. The Stronger Than Diamonds Edition is painted in Rosewood Grey Magno, a new rose gold satin-finish color that was developed by the Manufaktur division just for this model. It’s paired with black exterior accents like the roof, badges and wheels, and the front fender trim denotes the model’s serial number. Another cool touch are the round door handle buttons that have an embossed diamond logo.

On the inside the G gets the full Manufaktur leather package, which covers every inch of the interior in Black Nappa leather that has Rosé stitching, a unique color to this special edition. You also get deep-pile floor mats, illuminated stainless steel door sills with the “Stronger Than Diamonds” script, and the diamond logo with the same script is found on the front passenger grab handle.

The diamonds themselves are 0.25 carats each and are set into the top of the four stainless-steel door lock pins. The G-wagen’s door locks produce one of the most iconic sounds in the entire automotive kingdom, so I think it’s a fitting spot to put some diamonds, especially as they should nicely catch the light and sparkle for the occupants and the peasants outside the car alike. Mercedes says that each customer will get a certificate from the Responsible Jewelry Council that assures “the diamonds originate from ethically, socially and ecologically responsible sources.”

Only 300 of these Stronger Than Diamonds G550s will be sold worldwide, and Mercedes hasn’t yet said how many of them will come to the U.S. or how much it will cost. Customers will also get a custom indoor car cover and a special vehicle key with the diamond logo.

