Mercedes’ Electric G-wagen Is Coming With an Even More Ridiculous Name

Like almost every global automaker, Mercedes is working to electrify its entire lineup over the coming decade. This began with its swanky sedans with the launch of the EQS and was followed by a duo of electric SUVs. Now, the company is preparing to electrify one of its most recognizable models, but it’s decided to give it a ridiculously long name.

We’ve known about the all-electric G-Wagen for some time now, with Mercedes teasing its release over the past year. The German automaker confirmed a production-ready model is coming later this month on April 24, reports AutoExpress.

When the car finally hits the road, it won’t have a catchy name like the G-Wagen Electric, or even the EQG to keep in line with Mercedes current EV naming conventions. Instead, Mercedes has opted to crown it the G580 with EQ Technology. As AutoExpress reports:

The all-electric version of the legendary Mercedes G-Class 4×4 will finally be unveiled on 24 April in Beijing, and it turns out, it won’t be known as the Mercedes EQG after all. Instead, the electric G-Wagen will be sold as the ‘G 580 with EQ Technology’, which is more in line with the rest of the G-Class model line-up. The regular G-Class has just been updated, so now every model in the range features dual 12.3-inch screens running Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system, a new steering wheel design and touchpad on the center console. More off-road modes were also added and adaptive suspension is now standard across the range.

AutoExpress predicts that those updates are likely to make it onto the electric G-Wagen when it launches in a few weeks’ time. What’s more, the new model is expected to look a lot like its gas-powered counterpart, if recent spy shots and teaser images are to be believed.

The electric G-Wagen will probably have a blocked-off grille.

The only real differences between the battery-powered G-Wagen and the gas-powered model are expected to be at the front end, with the electric variant predicted to have a blanked-off grille as well as other aerodynamic flourishes across its fenders and alloy wheels.