Mercedes Says Not to Use the G-class EV’s Tank Turn On Public Roads. What Are You Gonna Do, Arrest Me?

Mercedes-Benz announced a slew of stuff at CES, from a new AI virtual assistant to musical EV sounds developed with Will.I.Am that change as you drive. CES was also host to the North American debuts of the Concept CLA and the new E-Class, but the only thing that I truly care about is the camouflaged prototype of the upcoming electric G-Class. First previewed by the EQG concept in 2021, the G-Class EV will go on sale later this year, and Mercedes says it will be the best G-wagen ever made both on-road and off.

To really show off what the electric G is capable of, Mercedes took four prototypes out to a closed-off section of the Las Vegas strip in the middle of the night so it could demonstrate the “G-Turn” function, which uses the SUV’s four electric motors to do a tank turn, spinning the G-Class around in place. Mercedes says that “G-Turn must not be used on public roads” and that it was developed specifically for off-roading, but my desire to do this in the middle of Beverly Hills or in line at the drive-thru is just far too strong. What are you gonna do, arrest me?

Seeing just one G-Class spinning around would be pretty funny, but to see four do it in unison is hilarious. Mercedes says the G-Turn spins the G-Class around 720 degrees, but drivers will also be able to use it to turn at 90 degrees specifically to more easily navigate tricky terrain. The G-Turn is activated by pressing a button on the dashboard, like the ones for the diff lockers, and then holding one of the steering wheel’s paddle shifters. Rivian originally said its R1T would be able to do a tank turn, but it was scrapped after the company determined it could cause too much damage to trails.

Sadly, Mercedes still hasn’t released any more official info on the electric G, but the prototype on display at CES has a lot of details to pour over. There are a number of aerodynamic enhancements to help eke as much range as possible out of the silicon-anode batteries, like smoother A-pillars and new inlets in the rear fenders, and these mods will make their way to the gas-powered G-wagens as well. The G-Class EV will also have a mostly blocked-off grille with an illuminated surround, new bumper designs and an optional square “spare tire carrier” that actually is a cargo box for the charging cable. (One of the Gs in the video has a traditional round tire carrier, so it seems either will be an option.)

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The facelifted G-Class lineup should debut in the next few months, with the EV either getting revealed alongside the gas-powered Gs or coming a little later. The G550 will swap out its V8 engine for Mercedes’ inline-6, while the AMG G63 will keep using that glorious twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, though with a new 48-volt hybrid system added. Also coming to the G63 is a semi-active hydraulic suspension setup inspired by the one in the new SL, which will replace the anti-roll bars and be a boon for on-road handling and off-road capability. There’s no word yet on if the G63 4×4 Squared will continue to be sold.

There have been rumors recently that Mercedes is phasing out its EQ moniker and design language for its electric cars in favor of more traditional names and models, which seems to be confirmed by this prototype. While the concept was called the EQG, the prototype G at CES is just called “the electric G-Class.” The production car could be called something like G550e, or maybe just G550 EV. Mercedes also recently announced that it’s working on an electric “little G” model that will slot in below the normal G-wagen.

Just know that if you see me driving the electric G around, this is what I’m listening to:

Kylie Minogue – Spinning Around (Official Video) Kylie Minogue – Spinning Around (Official Video)

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Photo: Mercedes-Benz