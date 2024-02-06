MORNING SPOILERS: Gremlins 3 Is The Only Thing That Makes Sense Right Now

Gremlins star Zach Galligan said a new, live-action Gremlins film is the only thing that makes sense and we don’t disagree. Saw XI has found its director and James Cameron says the next Avatar will be a “rougher ride.” Spoilers, activate!

Gremlins 3

Gremlins star Zach Galligan suggested Warner Bros. is now planning a live-action third film in a recent interview with Screen Rant.

I do. I can’t really figure out why Warner Bros. would do two seasons — not one, but two seasons — of the animated series, and spend a lot of money on it, unless there was some kind of endgame. And usually the endgame for a huge studio like Warner Bros. Discovery is a live-action film. A live-action film is always where you’re going to make the most money. Super Mario Bros. just proved that…the endgame probably will be, I’m hoping, a third film. I don’t think it’ll be a reboot, though, because Chris Columbus has nixed that idea. He owns part of the rights.

Dune: Messiah

Speaking with South Korean Press (via Variety), Denis Villeneuve confirmed a third Dune film is “being written right now.”

[A third Dune is] being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished. It will take a little time…There’s a dream of making a third movie…it would make absolute sense to me. I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love.

Courage

According to a new rumor from The InSneider, Charlize Theron is attached to star in Courage, a sci-fi film boasting “an epic premise” from screenwriter Karl Gajdusek described as a “drama in the vein of Inception and Edge of Tomorrow”. Matthew Vaughn was formally attached to helm the project in 2017, but is now seeking a new director.

Feral

Bloody-Disgusting has word Caitlin Stasey and Dougray Scott will star in Feral, an animal attack movie from director Jesse O’Brien in which “a father and his estranged daughter struggle to survive against a pack of merciless feral hogs that begin hunting them in the middle of a state-wide dust storm.”

Saw XI

Bloody-Disgusting also reports Kevin Greutert (Saw X, Saw VI, Saw: The Final Chapter) will return to direct Saw XI.

Texas Chainsaw Legacy

Meanwhile, insider Daniel RPK alleges a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film is now in development. Titled Texas Chainsaw Legacy, the film is rumored to concern “the seemingly peaceful façade of Oasis Oaks, a gated community in rural Texas. Within the manicured lawns and vigilant security, a protagonist family enjoying suburban bliss becomes entangled in a harrowing battle for survival as they confront the infamous Leatherface and his macabre kin on an abandoned property nearby.”

Tooth Fairy

Deadline additionally reports Tooth Fairy, a Spanish-language horror film from director Tony Morales is also in development. The story is said to concern “a series of child disappearances in a tight-knit rural community in Spain. As a social worker begins to dig into the village’s myths and legends, she discovers she has unwittingly reawakened a terrifying, vengeful spirit.”

Avatar 3

Speaking with Mama’s Geeky at the Saturn Awards, James Cameron stated Avatar 3 will be “a tougher ride” than the first two Avatar movies.

It’s just a continuation of the epic. You’ll see new environments, new characters. The characters that you know and love will be challenged even more, and go through some trials and tribulations. I think it’s going to be a tougher ride than A2, in a good way.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Tigger and Owl join Pooh on his quest for revenge against Christopher Robin in the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 – Exclusive Trailer (2024)

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Noel Fielding plays a dandy highwayman in the trailer for The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, premiering March 1 on Apple TV+.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

According to Coming Soon, Harriet Slater (Pennyworth) and Jamie Roy (Condor’s Nest) will play Jamie’s parents Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser in the Outlander prequel series, Blood of My Blood. Hermione Corfield (The Road Dance) and Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) have been cast as Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp.

Cobra Kai

A new behind-the-scenes vide confirms the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is now in production.

Cobra Kai Season 6 | We’re Back! | Production Announce | Netflix

True Detective: Night Country

Finally, the investigation continues in the trailer for next week’s episode of True Detective: Night Country.

True Detective 4×05 Promo “Part 5″ (HD) True Detective: Night Country | Jodie Foster series