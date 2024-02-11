MORNING SPOILERS: ‘Nasty’ Evil Dead Spinoff Director Says It May Ruin His Career

A new, feature-length Wynonna Earp film is in the works for discerning Tubi subscribers, and Rebel Moon part two has its rating. It’s spoilerin’ time!

Graphic: G/O Media

Untitled Evil Dead Spinoff

In conversation with the French website Konbini (via Bloody-Disgusting), director Sébastien Vaniček warned his mysterious Evil Dead “spinoff” movie will be “a nasty film” from which you “come away tested.”

I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested. I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror! If all goes well, we could start filming at the end of 2024-beginning of 2025, for a release that I hope for Halloween 2025.

Untitled Vampire Movie

Meanwhile, THR reports Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s vampire pitch package has been acquired by Warner Bros. following an intense bidding war.

The Becomers

Bloody-Disgusting also reports Dark Star Pictures as acquired the rights to The Becomers, a “genre-bending comedy” in which two incorporeal extraterrestrials separated on Earth jump from human body-to-body to find each other “while becoming increasingly drawn into the madness of modern-day America.” Molly Plunk, Mike Lopez, Frank V. Ross, Isabel Alamin, Keith Kelly, and the voice of Sparks’ frontman Russell Mael are attached to star.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

According to Comic Book, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver has been rated “PG-13″ for “sequences of strong violence, brief strong language, and suicide.”

Despicable Me 4

Comic Book additionally has a John Wick-inspired poster for Despicable Me 4.

Photo: Illumination

Late Night With the Devil

A “rediscovered” Halloween special from 1977 is plagued by a demonic presence in the full trailer for Late Night With the Devil.

Late Night With the Devil – Teaser Trailer | HD | IFC Films Late Night With the Devil – Teaser Trailer | HD | IFC Films

The Emu War

Australian soldiers are lead into battle against an army of emus in the trailer for The Emu War, a fictionalized account of the Great Emu War of 1932.

THE EMU WAR (2023) – Official Teaser Trailer THE EMU WAR (2023) – Official Teaser Trailer

Cuckoo

Elsewhere, Hunter Schafer whips out a butterfly knife in a mysterious teaser for her new horror film, Cuckoo.

CUCKOO – Official Teaser CUCKOO – Official Teaser

The Boys

According to a new report from Hollywood North Buzz, Amazon has already renewed The Boys for a fifth season.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

Vanity Fair reports a 90-minute Wynonna Earp revival movie is set to begin filming soon in Calgary and stream on Tubi in late 2024.

Ninja Kamui

Finally, Adult Swim has released another trailer for its new anime series, Ninja Kamui.

TRAILER: Ninja Kamui (Japanese with English Subs) | Toonami | adult swim TRAILER: Ninja Kamui (Japanese with English Subs) | Toonami | adult swim