MORNING SPOILERS: Jurassic World 4 May Have Found Its Star

Peek behind the curtains in a new X-Men ‘97 featurette. Get a look at what’s coming on Halo’s season finale. The Wynonna Earp revival movie has wrapped filming. Plus, meet Inside Out 2’s new emotions, and Evil Dead Rise’s Lee Cronin is setting up his genre future. To me, my spoilers!

Jurassic World 4

According to a new report from The InSneider newsletter, Universal Pictures has offered Scarlett Johansson the leading role in Jurassic World 4.

The Prisoner

Additionally, Variety suggests Christopher Nolan may follow Oppenheimer with a film adaptation of the 1960’s TV series, The Prisoner—a project the outlet notes the director was formerly “attached to in 2009,” but “the sci-fi project vanished from Nolan’s dance card that same year when AMC released its own The Prisoners, a six-part miniseries led by Jim Caviezel as the ill-fated agent Number Six alongside Ian McKellen and Ruth Wilson.”

Untitled Lee Cronin Projects

THR reports Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin “has joined forces with frequent collaborators John Keville and Macdara Kelleher of Wild Atlantic Pictures” to launch Doppelgängers, “a new production outfit focused on genre fare” that’s already signed “a first-look deal with New Line Cinema for its feature film projects.”

Cuckoo

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Tilman Singer’s horror film Cuckoo has been rated “R” for “violence, bloody images, language and brief teen drug use.” Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csókás, Greta Fernández and Jan Bluthardt star.

Inside Out 2

Disney has released character posters of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Disgust, Anxiety, Ennui, Envy and Embarrassment as they appear in Inside Out 2.

New character posters for Pixar’s ‘INSIDE OUT 2.’



The movie hits theaters on June 14. pic.twitter.com/BOjNvNIWj1 — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) March 13, 2024

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

Filming has officially wrapped on the Wynonna Earp revival movie, according to series creator Emily Andras on Instagram.

X-Men ‘97

The cast and crew of X-Men ‘97—minus series creator Beau DeMayo—discuss the revival at Disney+ in a new featurette.

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 | A New Age | Disney+ Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 | A New Age | Disney+

Halo

Master Chief returns to the Halo in the trailer for next week’s self-titled season finale.

Halo 2×08 Promo “Halo” (HD) Season Finale Halo 2×08 Promo “Halo” (HD) Season Finale

Resident Alien

Finally, the “humalien” baby returns as Harry falls to into a deep depression in the trailer for next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Resident Alien 3×06 Promo “Bye Bye Birdie” (HD) Alan Tudyk series Resident Alien 3×06 Promo “Bye Bye Birdie” (HD) Alan Tudyk series

