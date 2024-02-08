MORNING SPOILERS: There Are So Many Set Photos From Daredevil: Born Again

Hooooooo that’s a lot of set photos from the Daredevil: Born Again! Maybe save something for the show? Henry Cavill is ready to dig deeper into Highlander lore, and Interview With the Vampire gets a return date. It’s spoilerin’ time!

Highlander

During his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Henry Cavill stated the upcoming Highlander reboot will go “even deeper” into the series’ “lore” than the original.

I’m going to have to answer that very carefully. I was, am, a Highlander fan. They were great fun movies. Obviously, I watched them when I was a lot younger, and since rewatched. But also the TV show. I really enjoyed the lore behind it. That sense of a tragic warrior, with more of a story to tell than just a cool guy with a cool sword doing cool things. And this goes even deeper into that.

Werewolves/Year Two

According to director Steven C. Miller, production is nearly complete on his epic werewolf movie, Werewolves (formerly titled Year Two), set two years after “a supermoon event caused a latent gene to turn everyone exposed to the moonlight into a werewolf for one night. Millions died—and now, the supermoon is back.” Frank Grillo, Katrina Law, Lou Diamond Phillips, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Johnathon Schaech star.

Grillo looking Jacked! Finishing touches in the DI on WEREWOLVES this week. pic.twitter.com/0EcQLuRRMT — Steven C Miller (@stevencmiller) February 5, 2024

This thing is super close. Feels like forever to get done. But credit to everyone who’s believes heavily in this movies release! #Werewolf #Werewolves pic.twitter.com/TaWds2uZgI — Steven C Miller (@stevencmiller) February 6, 2024

Osiris

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Linda Hamilton and Briana Hildebrand in Osiris, a sci-fi film from director William Kaufman following a “team of Special Forces commandos in the middle of an operation when they’re abducted by a mysterious spacecraft. When they wake up aboard the ship, they quickly discover they are being hunted by a merciless alien race.”

The Red

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at Michael Biehn in the zombie kangaroo movie, The Red, a feature film based on Ryan Coonan’s 2014 short, Waterborne.

Mayfair Witches

TV Line reports Thora Birch has joined the cast of the Mayfair Witches’ second season as Gifford Mayfair, a “self-deprecating tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.”

The Terror: Devil in Silver

TV Line also has word AMC has renewed The Terror for a six-episode third season adapting Victor LaValle 2012 novel, The Devil in Silver. The story follows “the yet-to-be-cast Pepper, a working class moving man who through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital—an institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, Pepper must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, and perhaps even the very Devil himself.”

Foundation

According to Deadline, “issues with physical production/budgeting” have temporarily stalled production on the third season of Foundation.

Interview With the Vampire

The second season of Interview With the Vampire is now scheduled to premiere Sunday, May 12 premiere on AMC and AMC+.

Who Are You, Louis? | Interview with the Vampire Season 2 | Premieres May 12 | AMC+ Who Are You, Louis? | Interview with the Vampire Season 2 | Premieres May 12 | AMC+

Armor Wars

Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (via Comic Book), Sam Rockwell stated he’s still “waiting for the phone call” to reprise his role as Justin Hammer in Armor Wars.

Well, I’m waiting for the phone call…I haven’t gotten the phone call, no. I’m growing the beard and everything. Listen, I’m in dude. Yeah, let’s go.

Daredevil: Born Again

Newly leaked photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again reveal Daredevil and Bullseye’s new costumes.

This suit is pretty amazing. pic.twitter.com/09CHoqGN29 — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) February 6, 2024

A full HQ look at the new Daredevil suit for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ from Just Jared! pic.twitter.com/XGFYlOwg0E — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) February 6, 2024

📸 | More HQ photos of the new Daredevil suit for Daredevil: Born Again from yesterday



via: Getty pic.twitter.com/0EvdQmn78p — Daredevil: Born Again Behind the Scenes (@DDBAbts) February 6, 2024

First look at Daredevils new suit for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. pic.twitter.com/foTXT5EjqE — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) February 6, 2024

🚨 Daredevil born again spoiler

–

–

–

A closer look at Wilson Bethel as Bullseye with his new suit

via Getty pic.twitter.com/wrWYz1N8dL — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) February 6, 2024

Behind the Scenes of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. pic.twitter.com/PQAShCs6bQ — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) February 6, 2024

Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson on set for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ tonight. pic.twitter.com/WgswOF8fcK — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) February 6, 2024

Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, and Deborah Ann Woll as Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page behind the scenes of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’! pic.twitter.com/bsTai554qg — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) February 6, 2024

Quantum Leap

Spoiler TV has synopses for “As the World Burns” and “Against Time,” the 12th and 13th episodes of Quantum Leap’s second season.

Episode 2.12: – As the World Burns Ben leaps into the body of a Baltimore firefighter in 1974 and is unexpectedly reunited with his time-crossed love, Hannah, and her son, Jeffrey. Trapped in a towering inferno, Ben must find a way to repair their troubled relationship and save their lives before it’s too late. Episode: 2.13 – Against Time Ben lands in a speeding stock car in 1976, but a threat from the future could sabotage the leap.

La Brea

La Brea concludes in the synopsis for its series finale, “The Road Home, Part 2,” airing February 13.

Gavin leads the survivors in trying to find Eve, Josh and Riley in a final attempt to reunite his family and find a way back to the lives they once knew.

Ghosts

Finally, a ghost learns they have the power to enter people’s dreams in the synopsis for “Man of Your Dreams,” the February 22 episode of Ghosts.

Sam learns that one of the ghosts’ powers is to enter the dreams of the living and influence their decisions; two of the ghosts think they’ve learned the secret to moving on.

