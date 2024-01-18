Chad Stahelski Is Here to Keep John Wick’s Future Going

Things were looking a little dicey for Keanu Reeves’ John Wick at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, but fear not: the John Wick extended universe still has stories to tell, thanks to John Wick director Chad Stahelski’s deal with Lionsgate to be the architect of the franchise’s future.

Stahelski’s deal, according to Deadline, now includes overseeing The Highlander franchise too; as was previously reported, he’s slated to helm a reboot of the fantasy action cult classic with Henry Cavill in the lead role. Stahelski, who has a background in stuntwork that’s served him extremely well in his chosen genre, is also already executive producer on Ballerina, Len Wiseman’s John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas. Under this new deal, he will “have supervision of the brands across film, television, and all multimedia platforms,” according to the trade, which quotes a press release announcing that Stahelski and his team “have taken the lead in designing a comprehensive multi-platform content strategy for both franchises.”

What this means specifically—more spin-off movies? More TV shows in the vein of The Continental: From the World of John Wick and/or the 1990s syndicated Highlander: The Series? More video games? All of the above, probably?—has not yet been announced, but Stahelski sounds pumped to be in the driver’s seat. “I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the John Wick universe and its further expansion,” he said. “John Wick is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told.”