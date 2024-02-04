MORNING SPOILERS: Tim Burton Will Direct Gillian Flynn-Penned Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

Netflix has a teaser for Family Pack, the board game-based film starring Jean Reno. Taika Waititi is adapting Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel Klara and the Sun with Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams set to star, and there’s a new poster for murderous teddy bear movie Imaginary. It’s spoilerin’ time!

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

Deadline reports Tim Burton is attached to direct a new remake of 1958‘s Attack of the 50 Foot Woman at Warner Bros., adapted from a script by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects). Though details on the new version are currently under wraps, the original film starred Allison Hayes as “a wealthy heiress whose close encounter with an alien triggers her to grow into a giant, complicating her marriage, which is already in turmoil, no thanks to her philandering husband.”

Klara and the Sun

Deadline also reports Amy Adams will star alongside Jenna Ortega in Taika Waititi’s film adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, Klara and the Sun. The story is said to follow the titular Klara (Ortega), “an Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) and a bright teen named Josie who adores her new robot companion but suffers from a mysterious illness. This is the story of Klara’s quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how in the process Klara learns the power of human love.”

Late Night With the Devil

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Late Nite With the Devil has been rated “R” for “violent content, some gore, and language including a sexual reference.”

Damsel

Comic Book has a new poster for Damsel, the upcoming fantasy-action movie at Netflix starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Imaginary

Elsewhere, Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for the killer teddy bear movie Imaginary.

Family Pack

Netflix has also released a teaser for Family Pack, its film adaptation of the board game The Werewolves of Thiercelieux starring Franck Dubosc, Jean Reno, Suzanne Clément, Jonathan Lambert, and Gregory Fitoussi.

Le village se réveille…



Le village se réveille…

LOUPS-GAROUS, le film évènement adapté du jeu best-seller Les Loups-Garous de Thiercelieux, en 2024.

Desert Fiends

A family of mutants intercept a group of friends on their way to a rock festival in the gory, NSFW trailer for Desert Fiends, starring Spencer Breslin, Lorelei Linklater, Eric Roberts, Scout Taylor Compton, Tom Arnold, Michael Pare, Bai Ling, Robert Lasardo, William McNamara, Lisa Wilcox, Eileen Dietz, Nicole Butler and Brett Wagner.

Desert Fiends Official Trailer Desert Fiends Official Trailer

Obliterated

According to TV Line, Netflix has canceled Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg’s Obliterated after one season.

Daredevil: Born Again

Photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again see Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock sharing a kiss with Margarita Levieva’s mysterious new character.

Charlie Cox and Margarita Levieva on set of 'Daredevil: Born Again' in New York City.

We also have new photos of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin sharing a tense moment with Murdock.

Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’



Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox on the set of 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN'

Sweet Tooth

Finally, Netflix has also released a couple new stills from the third and final season of Sweet Tooth.

Alaska awaits! Ready to return to the world of Sweet Tooth?



Alaska awaits! Ready to return to the world of Sweet Tooth?

Here's a first look at the third and final season.

