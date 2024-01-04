MORNING SPOILERS: Could a New Doctor Who Spinoff Already Be in the Works?

Todd McFarlane says that 2024 is the make-or-break year for his Spawn movie. Out first look at David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds is here. Plus, Vincent D’Onofrio teases Kingpin’s portrayal in Echo. Spoilers get!

Klara and the Sun

According to entertainment insider Jeff Sneider, Jenna Ortega is in talks to star in Klara and the Sun, Taika Waititi’s adaptation of the Kazuo Ishiguro novel about a robot girl created to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely.

EXCLUSIVE: I’m told that JENNA ORTEGA is in talks to star in @TaikaWaititi‘s next film KLARA AND THE SUN for Sony’s 3000 Pictures. A red-hot scoop only available to paid subscribers of my newsletter…https://t.co/vpIrQejjRN pic.twitter.com/o1Nj4wML9M — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) January 4, 2024

Spawn

Todd McFarlane stated 2024 will either “make or break” his long-promised Spawn movie starring Jamie Foxx during a recent interview with Comic Book.

2024 is gonna be my make or break anyways, right? Either I’m gonna give Hollywood the best chance I can to do it and, if not, I’ve got plenty of outside investors waiting. So I’m trying to see if we can make the right deal within the norm of the Hollywood structure. If not, there have been plenty of examples, actually, a couple big ones last year, where people went outside the normal channel and succeeded. And people have done this before with independent movies; you make your movie and you just find a distributor. That one, I could do in a heartbeat. Fingers crossed, I’m gonna give as much of an effort to those that live within the confines of it. Obviously, Jason Blum is one of the better ones at getting things done. They tell me I get to read the script this month, so the email’s going out this week to remind them that they promised me that. Something’s gotta happen, something’s gonna happen, I just know myself. Something’s gonna happen because if I can’t figure it out inside, I’ll figure it out outside. But, hopefully, we can figure out a deal that keeps all the parties that have been involved over the years involved.

The Shrouds

The long-running French film magazine Cahiers du Cinéma has our first official look at David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds.

First image of Cronenberg’s THE SHROUDS, from this month’s Cahiers pic.twitter.com/RfLP8AoYGH — TWY (@TerenceYiBo) January 3, 2024

Destroy All Neighbors

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has character posters for Destroy All Neighbors, coming to Shudder this January 12. Click through to see the rest.

Jurassic Triangle

A group of “work colleagues” find themselves stranded on an island inhabited by CGI dinosaurs in the trailer for Jurassic Triangle, coming to digital February 13— just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The War Between the Land and the Sea

A new listing on ProductionList.com claims that a Doctor Who spinoff focusing on the Sea Devils will begin filming in Cardiff, Wales this March. Titled The War Between the Land and the Sea, the mysterious project hails from Doctor Who writer Russell T. Davies and producers Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, Jane Tranter and Vic Delow.

Watson

Deadline reports Morris Chestnut is attached to star in Watson, a new medical drama at CBS following the continuing adventures of Dr. John Watson ater the death of Sherlock Holmes.” Said to take place “a year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though—Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century.”

Echo

In conversation with /Film, Vincent D’Onofrio stated Echo “is the first time since the Netflix show” he’s felt Wilson Fisk has been “best portrayed.”

I think Echo is the first time since the Netflix show when I’ve actually felt like we brought Fisk into Maya’s story, but in a way that Fisk is, I think, best portrayed. It’s very similar to the way it was in the original series, and that’s very exciting for me, always, because it has a more grittier feel to it and it’s a more emotional story with me and Alaqua’s character, Maya. And I think that kind of tone is the proper way for where my character, I believe, lives best.

Likewise, Echo producer Richie Palmer suggested more is in store for the character during a recent interview with Comic Book.

I want to see that. I think stay tuned to how this show ends and where we see him next. As a Kingpin fan myself, that sounds awesome and I know Vincent would love it.

We also have a new TV spot promising Disney-sanctioned hardcore violence, including hammer play, wounded birds, serial stabbings and excessive blood loss.

Marvel’s Echo (Hulu) “Prey” Promo HD Marvel’s Echo (Hulu) “Prey” Promo HD

