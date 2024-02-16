New Lancia EV Is Like a Mobile Italian Living Room With a Coffee Table

A couple months after an undisguised prototype crashed into a river, Lancia has unveiled its new Ypsilon hatchback, the first new Lancia in 13 years. Based on the same platform as other Stellantis products like the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa, the Ypsilon is debuting in fully electric guise but will be available with internal combustion powertrains in the future.

Say what you will about the Ypsilon’s looks, which were first previewed by the Pu+Ra concept last year, but it’s certainly distinctive and fresh, and that’s exactly what Lancia has needed — personally, I adore it, and it’s way better than the old Ypsilon. The front end has a reinterpretation of the brand’s classic grille, using three thin LED strips in a Y formation placed in a black panel that has a lit-up, redesigned Lancia script at the top. The headlights themselves are round pods mounted lower in the front bumper.

Photo: Lancia

In profile, the Ypsilon separates itself from its Stellantis siblings with smooth surfacing and door handles that are hidden in the angular black C-pillar trim, which features the updated Lancia crest. Inspired by the Stratos, the round taillights have Y-shaped LEDs inside of them and are set at an angle on a black panel. The awesome wheels also use Y-shaped design elements. Lancia hasn’t talked about any plans to re-enter motorsport, but I think the Ypsilon would look rad as a WRC rally car, so Stellantis should get on that.

While the Ypsilon’s interior is less radical, it still looks very cool. There’s a horizontal motif throughout, with the dashboard made up of slim tiers that flow nicely onto the door panels. Dual 10.25-inch displays sit at the top of the dash, and there’s a row of actual buttons underneath the air vents. The Ypsilon debuts Lancia’s new infotainment system called S.A.L.A. — that stands for Sound Air Light Augmentation — which can easily change the interior environment by adjusting the ambient lighting, climate control, music and other functions. A disc mounted on top of the screens is for the HUB virtual assistant.

Photo: Lancia

The first 1,906 Ypsilons sold in Italy will be the Edizione Limitata Cassina, which was designed in collaboration with Italian furniture brand Cassina. The seats have glorious blue velvet upholstery made from 100-percent recycled yarn, with stitching that creates a pasta-inspired “cannelloni” pattern, and the door panels and dash have matching blue material. That blue paint is also exclusive to the Cassina edition, as is the chrome-free wheel finish.

What really sets the Cassina Ypsilon’s interior apart is the “tavolino,” a mini round coffee table set into the front of the center console that has an integrated wireless charging pad. The tavolino is made from bio-based plastic and saddle leather that’s stamped with Cassina’s logo, and Lancia says it was designed to make the Ypsilon’s interior feel like an “authentic living room to guarantee the comfort typical of Italian homes: a space to be experienced in a harmonious and elegant synthesis.” It’s unclear whether the tavolino will be found on the standard versions of the Ypsilon; I hope it will, as it’s a super unique design element with some genuine functionality. In addition to the tavolino, the center console looks to have a lot of storage space.

Photo: Lancia

The fully electric Ypsilon uses a 51-kWh battery pack and an electric motor at the front axle putting out 156 horsepower, making it the most powerful car in the segment. Lancia says it will have a range of over 250 miles and can recharge from 20 to 80 per cent in 24 minutes. The gas-powered versions of the Ypsilon will likely use a range of three- and four-cylinder engines, some of which will have mild-hybrid tech.

While the outgoing Ypsilon was only sold in Italy for the last few years of its life, Lancia is using the new model to seriously expand the brand’s footprint. The new Ypsilon will be sold in other European countries like Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands. It will be followed by a flagship Gamma fastback crossover in 2026 and a reborn Delta hatch in 2028, both of which will be fully electric.

Photo: Lancia

Photo: Lancia

Photo: Lancia

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.