Now You Can Message Google Gemini From Any Android Phone

Android is becoming the platform of AI fever dreams. At this year’s MWC, an overseas tradeshow where Google typically has a booth to remind the world that its mobile platform is global, the Android maker has announced new ways to interact with Gemini from inside Google Messages as if Gemini were just another buddy.

Beginning this week, Google will roll out the ability to access Gemini right from within Google Messages on any Android device. It’s called Chat with Gemini, and like a chatbot in apps like Slack, you’ll be able to dialogue with it to draft messages, plan events, and pin ideas. You won’t have to install the Gemini app to access this feature.

Even if you don’t plan to interact with Gemini, more AI infusions are coming to an Android device near you. For those who use Android Auto behind the wheel, your car can summarize long texts and noisy group chats. The AI will also talk you through possible replies and other things you can do as you keep your eyes on the road. But speaking from experience, I hope this won’t be one of those interactions that require you to enunciate directly.

Lookout on Android, a built-in feature geared toward blind and low-vision users, will now offer auto-generated AI descriptions of photos and images that come through with messages. There’s also enhanced screen reader support for Lens inside Maps, so when you point your AR camera at a building or storefront, TalkBack will dictate what’s ahead and its entry into Google Maps.

Android watch wearers, first, let me say it’s nice to have you here. You should know that Google will allow you to access tickets, passes, and other necessary wallet staples from your wrist in the next Wear OS update. Transit directions will also be available soon, making it much easier to recall the train or bus you’re supposed to catch without taking out your phone.

Health Connect is the last portion of this mini-news maelstrom. This latest update pipes in all your third-party health data from apps like AllTrails and MyFitnessPal and aggregates them into the Today tab in the Fitbit app. I’m curious about what’s going on with this particular data-sharing suite since Google rolled it out last year. I’ll be testing this more closely as it rolls out.